Christian Bale interested in doing comedy with Adam McKay

Christian Bale has revealed that he would love to collaborate with Adam McKay in a comedy. The 44-year-old actor, who is more known for doing serious projects such as "The Machinist", "American Psycho" and "The Dark Knight" trilogy among many others, praised the filmmaker for his "stunning" light-hearted movies.

"I'd be interested in working with (Adam McKay) on anything. He's shown an incredible ability to take things that most people would shy away from, un-cinematic, and make stunning films out of those. "We've been able to do incredibly long hours and very tough films, but with the best of humour, and that's really quite remarkable. He's a really surprising individual, and a truly, astonishingly talented filmmaker," Bale told Cinemablend.

The actors comments come after McKay admitted he and his collaborator Robyn Wholey are eager to get back to the world of comedy.

