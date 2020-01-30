Christian Bale turns 46: Interesting facts about the Batman actor

We may know Hollywood actor Christian Bale best for his Batman performance or for the thriller American Psycho, but there's much more to Bale than meets the eye. On his birthday today, let's take a look at some fascinating facts about the handsome actor.

1. Did you know, Christian Bale is an excellent horseman and an avid reader?

2. He trained for 10 weeks in dancing and martial arts for the dance sequences in 'Newsies' (1992) and 'Swing Kids' (1993).

3. A devoted animal lover, Christian has two dogs (Mojo and Ramone) and three cats (Miriam, Molly, and Lilly), which are all strays that he found.

4. He started acting in 1983 at the age of 9.

5. Christian's father was a former commercial pilot and his mother was a circus dancer.

6. He auditioned for the role of Jack Dawson in 'Titanic' (1997) and almost got the role, but people felt that it wouldn't be fair having two Brits playing two Americans.

7. Although born in Wales, his family is actually English. In 1976, when Christian was two years old, his family left Wales and returned to England.

8. He lost 63 pounds for 'The Machinist' and gained 80 pounds for 'Batman Begins'.

9. Bale's first acting stint was in 1982 in a commercial for fabric softener.

10. He was considered for the role of James Bond in the movie Casino Royale but the role was given to Daniel Craig.

