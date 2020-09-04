Christian Garcia - A ray of sunshine

The one who is taking Instagram and influencing to a whole new level and knows how to slay with every single clicked picture of him.

Active from the year 2016, Garcia has been able to make a strong connection with his followers and has marked 781k followers till date. Indeed, his perfect outfit and passion for fashion have made him stand out in the crowd, and his authenticity that has made him gain such a huge fan following.

The 'WOW' factor that gained him popularity is his positive personality and use of colorful backgrounds in his Instagram profile. His Instagram feed represents a personal brand and he is not only interesting among his followers but also among different fashion brands and companies.

His page even endorses different Ads and celebrity shout-outs from artists such as Megan Trainor and Bhad Bhabie. His notions made him got featured in one of the leading magazines named Forbes.

In his answers to the question of the interviewer - was fashion a big market in your hometown? He said - Fashion is a rarity and experiments with your outfit were not common in his town, '' I’m notably the first person to start changing the landscape for my generation there''.

He was asked about his journey to the entertainment industry and to that this question he replied '' When I was seven years old I marked on a show called el factor x the Mexico version of X factor. I didn’t make it through many rounds but I knew I was going to do something big''. This self-belief and passionate mind made his way to success. Christian has been singing since he was seven years old.

He went on performing , initially from local county fairs in his hometown to sharing the stage with artists such as Meghan Trainor, Demi Lovato. He is geared to release his debut album. With his only line-'Pray and Slay', we wish he keeps inspiring us and slay all together and all the luck for his future ventures.

