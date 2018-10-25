Cristiano Ronaldo was always a gentleman with me: Nereida Gallardo

football

Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of raping Kathryn Mayorga, in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009, but he has denied it and said the sex was consensual

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend Nereida Gallardo, 35, has stated that she is willing to testify for the 'gentleman' footballer in court over rape claims. Ronaldo, 33, has been accused of raping Kathryn Mayorga, 34, in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009, but he has denied it and said the sex was consensual.

"He was a courteous guy — warm and loving. He was always a gentleman with me. Cristiano treated me well while I was with him. He was never ever aggressive towards me — not even near. I can't see him forcing or holding down someone. He is not an aggressive guy in bed. I've had partners who have been verbally aggressive or who liked to grab me hard and he isn't like that. So far I haven't been contacted. But if I am, I would be willing to go and give evidence in his favour," Gallardo, who dated Ronaldo for eight months, told British tabloid The Daily Mirror.

Ronaldo strenuously denied the allegations in a statement just over two weeks ago and has been backed by his new club. "I am always smiling, I am happy man. I'm blessed that I play in a fantastic club. I have a fantastic family. I have four kids. I am healthy. I have everything. So the rest, it doesn't interfere on me. I'm very, very well," added Ronaldo in his first press conference since the allegations arose.

