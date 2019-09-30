MENU

Christina Aguilera accidentally reveals tad too much

Updated: Sep 30, 2019, 10:13 IST | IANS

Despite the wardrobe mishap, she remained professional as she carried on with the show

Christina Aguilera's Instagram account
Christina Aguilera's Instagram account

Singer Christina Aguilera suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her gig. The singer, 38, gave fans more than they had bargained for after revealing her nipple tape while performing at the Zappos Theater, reports thesun.co.uk.

Wearing a low-cut dress, which gaped down to reveal the silver tape, she sang some of her biggest hits, including "Ain't no other man" and "Twice". Despite the wardrobe mishap, she remained professional as she carried on with the show.

She donned a number of revealing outfits during her outer space-themed show, 'The Xperience'. The wardrobe malfunction happened when she sported a flowy blue corset dress. She paired the look with knee-high black boots and a blue matching bra while her long blonde hair was tied up into a ponytail.

