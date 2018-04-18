Christina Aguilera celebrates her freckles

Singer Christina Aguilera went for a make-up free look, proudly flaunting her freckles, as she was getting a new piercing



Christina Aguilera

Singer Christina Aguilera went for a make-up free look, proudly flaunting her freckles, as she was getting a new piercing. The "Beautiful" singer, 37, shared a series of make-up free photographs of herself getting new ear piercings on her social media accounts, reports people.com.

"Forgot how much I love getting pierced... So euphoric for me... Wonder what else I should get done again," Aguilera tweeted along with a photograph. Aguilera shared more snapshots of her piercing on Instagram. The Dirrty singer reportedly once had 12 body piercings, including in her vagina, navel, tongue, lower lip, ears and right nipple.

Forgot how much I love getting pierced....so euphoric for me...wonder what else I should get done again ð¤ð ð®â¨ pic.twitter.com/pqA6hUSMLX — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) April 16, 2018

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever