Christina Aguilera 'escaped into nature' with son

Published: Jul 23, 2020, 21:18 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Christina Aguilera went on a road trip with her son Max

Pop star Christina Aguilera went on a road trip with her son Max. The singer took to Instagram to share photos from the recent trip, reports etonline.com. In the photos, Aguilera and her 12-year-old son, wearing cowboy hats, are standing at the door of a mobile RV trailer. "Escaped into nature for a bit" the singer captioned the photos.

 
 
 
It's unclear if Aguilera's daughter, Summer, joined them or not.

Aguilera later shared a video showing her relaxing in a swimming pool and lip-syncing a cover version of her hit song "Lady marmalade", while drinking a glass of wine.

