Christina Aguilera 'escaped into nature' with son

Pop star Christina Aguilera went on a road trip with her son Max. The singer took to Instagram to share photos from the recent trip, reports etonline.com. In the photos, Aguilera and her 12-year-old son, wearing cowboy hats, are standing at the door of a mobile RV trailer. "Escaped into nature for a bit" the singer captioned the photos.

View this post on Instagram Escaped into nature for a bit ð A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) onJul 21, 2020 at 10:31am PDT

It's unclear if Aguilera's daughter, Summer, joined them or not.

Aguilera later shared a video showing her relaxing in a swimming pool and lip-syncing a cover version of her hit song "Lady marmalade", while drinking a glass of wine.

