Christina Aguilera to move to Las Vegas in May for 16-show concert series

Christina Aguilera's show 'The Xperience' will be a complete theatrical experience that will allow her fans to escape to a magical land

Christina Aguilera. Pic/Christina Aguilera's official Instagram account

Christina Aguilera will be settling down on the Las Vegas strip from May. She's one of the several celebs who say they will be settling in the area. The singer-actor will be performing at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood for 16 shows, starting May 31 and continuing through October 5, reported Variety.

The show, titled The Xperience, will be a complete theatrical experience with song, dance, and dynamic visuals. The venue is currently playing host to the Backstreet Boys and Gwen Stefani alternatively.

Aguilera recently toured the US, which was her first American tour in 10 years, supporting the album Liberation. She's promising her stay in Vegas will be a completely different, mind-blowing experience.

Variety reported that the singer made the announcement on Tuesday's edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where Aguilera told Ellen that the move has been in talks for quite a few years now, adding that the residency will be a little easier for her kids, Max, 11, and Summer, 4.

She further added, "I still want to see my fans all over and in Europe and everything. But how much easier for everyone to just come to one place and fill the venue with fantasy and love and excitement, and put on a show that I've been actually accumulating for years. I've been culminating this for a long time."

