Christina El Moussa may get married to Ant Anstead

"He is so down-to-earth, and we have so much in common. We basically do the same thing, so he gets what my world is like, and he has just rolled with the punches and handled everything so well," Moussa added

Pic courtesy/Christina El Moussa Instagram account

The "Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa is dating the British TV personality Ant Anstead since last November, and she sees herself getting married to him someday. "I can see myself getting married to him," Moussa said in People magazine.

"He is so down-to-earth, and we have so much in common. We basically do the same thing, so he gets what my world is like, and he has just rolled with the punches and handled everything so well," Moussa added.

The 34-year-old first met Anstead, who restores vintage classic cars on Discovery's Wheeler Dealers, through a mutual friend after she split from ex-husband Tarek. After agreeing to one date, the two had an "instant connection" and have been inseparable ever since. Anstead, 39, is in the process of divorcing his estranged wife, Louise, with whom he has two children, back in England.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever