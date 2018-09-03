Christina Grimmie's mother dies of cancer

hollywood

Christina Grimmie

Two years after singer Christina Grimmie's tragic and sudden death, her mother Tina Grimmie has died of breast cancer.

"We are saddened to announce the loss of our beloved Tina, also affectionately known as ‘Mama Grimmie' to the millions of fans of Christina Grimmie around the world. She will be missed immensely," the Grimmie family said in a statement shared on social media on Sunday, reports people.com.

"Tina fought a courageous and brave battle with cancer for many years, even until her final hours with family by her side. While this is a bittersweet moment for us as a family, particularly after losing Christina two years ago, we rejoice at the thought that Tina and Christina are united once again in the presence of our Lord and Savior," the statement continued.

On June 10, 2016, Christina was shot at after performing as the opening act for "Before You Exit" at The Plaza Live venue near downtown Orlando. Grimmie's brother Marcus heroically tackled her assailant Kevin James Loibl to the ground, before the latter turned the gun on himself.

The singer was 22.

"Tina Grimmie was a powerful and shining example of motherhood, being an amazing wife while giving love and encouragement to others. Her laugh, energy, passion and joyful spirit will eternally be a part of all of us," the statement added.

Tina is survived by her husband Bud and son Marcus.

