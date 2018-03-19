Christina Hendricks was the first to sign on for The Strangers: Prey at The Night

Based on true events, The Strangers: Prey at The Night is all set to petrify the Indian audience on 23rd March, 2018



Christina Hendricks

The multiple Emmy-nominated actress, Christina Hendricks who plays the overwhelming character of Cindy in her upcoming film The Strangers: Prey at The Night, did not have to think twice before agreeing to participate in this unsuspecting terror. Based on true events, the film is all set to petrify the Indian audience on 23rd March, 2018 at PVR Pictures.

She was a huge fan of the first movie, and she threw herself into the role of Cindy, the matriarch of the family, in the blink of an eye. "I got a call from one of my representatives telling me that they received an offer for me to play this role, but did not know if I wanted to do it," recalls Hendricks. "They told me the title and I immediately said, 'I'm in,' because I'm a huge fan of the first film. It's one of the scariest movies I've ever seen in my life. Also, I like the genre very much. So, I just thought it was cool and exciting"

"Cinematically, I wanted this film to fit into the world of The Strangers, but I wanted a more retro and darker feel to this," explains Roberts. Adding to this, he shares, "The cast on The Strangers: Prey at Night is phenomenal. We got super lucky".

