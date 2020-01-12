Christine reveals hair loss after giving birth

Former England football star Frank Lampard's TV presenter wife Christine said she was shocked when she discovered hair loss after welcoming daughter Patricia, one. Speaking on ITV's Loose Women recently, Christine said: "People said to me, 'After having a baby, you'll probably lose your hair.' Throughout the pregnancy I was fine, and I definitely did around the hairline. But you can cover it and I could deal with it.

It could have been much much worse. I only noticed it when I put my hair up in a big pony tail one day. I thought, 'Oh, my god, my hair's gone.' It kind of just went without me noticing. I suddenly have a real affinity for anyone who goes through it because a debilitating thing for a lot of women as your hair is you."

