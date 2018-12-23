Christmas 2018: Bollywood celebs on one life-changing gift that they want from Santa Claus

bollywood

'Tis the season to be jolly and spread cheer. While Bollywood does that round-the-clock, a few stars share the one life-changing gift that they hope Santa Claus would present them in the upcoming year

Waluscha Dsouza

It's the perfect time to spread the Christmas cheer to those who are fighting their toughest battle even through the holiday season as the rest of us continue to celebrate. I have a special place for the brave children fighting cancer, who I meet and spend time with, on occasions such as these. Festivals can be lonely for some. There are many who have been under treatment for a long time and sometimes it becomes a financial burden on parents. Any money donated makes a huge difference and gives hope to these tiny resilient children. So, my Christmas wish is to be able to put a smile on those that need it the most.

Amyra Dastur

This Christmas, I wish for an opportunity to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I have always been in awe of his artistic ways and how he creates exuberant characters on the big screen. It will indeed be a life altering gift for me and it is something I will ask Santa every year.

Kubbra Sait

A trip to Roveniemi. I am still a silly child [at heart], and it would be lovely to travel to meet Santa Claus at his home. To send a post card and a picture with Santa from there to all my loved ones. That would make my Christmas come alive.

Swara Bhasker

The one gift that I would wish from Santa is the gift of discipline and punctuality. At the moment, my sleep cycle resembles that of an owl. It would be great if he also gave me the gift of sleeping at a human hour and waking up at a good time. Santa, if these gifts are in your bag, please give them to me.

Sunny Leone

I don't think I could ask for any gift other than the good health of my family. Nothing else really matters. And I would ask Santa for that every year.

Akshay Oberoi

I wish for the ability to never pass judgement on anything. Only because it's a great practice! It makes the world a happier place, in addition to that, it would help me grow as an actor.

Divyenndu

I wish to request Santa a chance to work with a few of my favourite directors . It would also be great if I could get some incredible scripts. As a bonus, I would love the opportunity to play a superhero because I think a character like that will be the turning point of my life!

Nidhi Singh

I wish to work with filmmakers like Meghna Gulzar, Anurag Kashyap, Sriram Raghavan and Abhishek Chaubey. They inspire me and working with one of them will truly be defined as a milestone not only professionally, but also personally.

