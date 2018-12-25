Christmas 2018: Famous Mumbaikars' festive wish list

christmas

We asked famous faces around Mumbai, their festive season wish. Here's hoping they all come true!

A little less toxicity

Atul Khatri, stand-up comedian

I am a Bandra boy and studied in a Jesuit school. So, Christmas for me has always been as important as Diwali. And you can only see this vibe in Bandra, when you walk on Hill Road alone and notice the display of the crib at Damian furniture shop. On the morning of December 25, I'm even going for mass to Mount Mary church and my only wish this year is for people to be happy. There's too much toxicity online and offline and people are getting upset for no rhyme or reason. Earlier, we would only say that something is good or bad, now they write two-page blogs about it. Just chill and take it easy, that's my mantra.

True happiness for all

Maria Goretti, chef and host

Every year I wish for the same thing - happiness, peace, love and new beginnings for everyone. All of us can work hard, earn and achieve what we want in life but at the end of the day when you sit alone at home you'll know if you're really happy or not and in that moment in time, I wish for everyone to feel joy. You always wish for everyone what you wish for yourself and being truly happy is important to me, which is not the same as Instagram happiness. I am in Paris right now and my whole family is here. We'll be celebrating together and going to the market to pick up groceries for Christmas lunch which will definitely feature escargot, and since we are in France, lots of beautiful bread and cheese.

A smash hit

Gaurav Kapur, producer and television presenter

All I want for Christmas is for India to win the Boxing Day match against Australia by a record- breaking margin!

A peaceful India

Sooni Taraporevala, screenwriter and filmmaker

I hope the forces of hatred and communalism are defeated in the coming year.

A better world for children

Wendell Rodricks, fashion designer

I want all the right-wing leaders in the world to lose the next elections and disappear. Because there's too much aggressive machismo happening, even in far-off places like Brazil. And we need to have a more embracing world for our children.

In the world of fashion, I wish for all designers to use the vast reservoir of artisans, whether it's dyeing, embroidery or weaving, to our advantage. We have a 6,000-year old legacy of clothing and we need to celebrate, innovate and take that forward. So I request them not to look at the West; we need to introspect and see what we can do with our own culture. But don't just copy Lucknowi chikan embroidery; innovate. Don't just copy brands so that it sells more.

A buzzing foodscape

Riyaaz Amlani, restaurateur and president, National Restaurant Association of India

The government has been very kind to extend the deadline [for restaurants] in Maharashtra to around 5 am on Christmas and New Year. But we should have these kinds of deadlines on a more regular basis - till 3 am every weekend to make Mumbai an international city.

We also need to introduce terrace restaurants and more 24-hour food places. More than licensing, rules and regulations governing restaurants and bars need to be looked at and revamped so they are more in step with current needs because most of these laws were framed over 50 years ago and are still continuing.

Love and light

Ankur Tewari, musician

All I want for Christmas is for everyone's Christmas stockings to be full of love and light, and a little chocolate cake to go with it!

