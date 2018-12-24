Christmas 2018: Get in some chuckles with Amit Tandon at Malad

christmas

Gift yourself laughter at a stand-up show with Amit Tandon

Amit Tandon

Delhi boy Amit Tandon is coming down and promises to make Mumbaikars laugh till they cry, with his act days/weeks before he starts his world tour. After experiencing life as a student of mechanical engineering in IIT-Delhi and later running a recruitment consulting firm in Delhi, Tandon is brimming with intriguing tales.

Expect anecdotes about the secrets husbands keep from their wives, the relationship between a woman and her handbag, and current affairs. Tandon is also known to refrain from foul language or double meaning jokes so don't walk in expecting to hear any naughty ones.

He is about to make his global debut on Netflix with Comedians Of The World series, which airs on January 1. The multi-lingual (eight languages) comedy event series will feature Tandon's middle-class karma act, besides showcasing 46 other comedians from 13 regions. He is one of the three Indians in the show, wlong with Aditi Mittal and Atul Khatri. "Comedians of the world gives me the opportunity to cater to an expansive audience that is digitally advanced, and essentially branch out from limited viewership to the whole world. So, it's exciting to be a part of their first Indian line-up on the show," Tandon says.

ON: December 25, 6pm

AT: Aspee Auditorium, Marve Road, Malad West.

LOG ON TO" bookmyshow.com

COST: Rs 749m onwards

