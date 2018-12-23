Christmas 2018: Here's how Shilpa, Jacqueline and other celebs are celebrating

bollywood

While Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrating Christmas by is decorating the X'mas tree with her son Viaan; sister Shamita is off to London and Jacqueline Fernandez has been sending out her box of goodies to near and dear ones

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and son Viaan have begun decorating their Juhu home with Christmassy stuff.

The actor shared on social media a snapshot of Viaan decorating the tree. Shetty loves playing Santa.



Jacqueline Fernandez

Yuletide goodies

Jacqueline Fernandez is known to send Christmas gifts to industry folk. This year, she has sent a box of goodies to her near and dear ones. It includes plum cakes, cookies along with other baked stuff. The actor has got it packed in red and green boxes, the colours of the season. This is one time in the year Jackie does not count calories.



Shamita Shetty

London ahoy!

Every year, Shamita Shetty looks forward to a year-end break to begin anew in the new year. She is taking off to London. The actor loves the festive vibe in England and there is nothing better than a white Xmas for her.



Vahbiz Dorabjee and Shashank Vyas

Two much

Buddies Vahbiz Dorabjee and Shashank Vyas love celebrating Christmas together. The telly actors feel it is the time to spread positivity. Shashank helps Vahbiz decorate the Christmas tree, line up Yuletide goodies and invite telly pals for a treat.

Spotted

Maanayata Dutt and kids Shahraan and Iqra were spotted posing with a snowman outside a restaurant at Bandra Kurla Complex.

