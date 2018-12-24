Christmas 2018: Looking for a plum cake? Try these places out

christmas

Haven't had time to bake or buy a traditional plum cake for Christmas? We've lined up some of the best places around town to pick one up in the nick of time

Traditional with a twist

For Noel D'Souza, the general manager at Gaylord, Christmas festivities began in October, when the family got together to make the mix for the cake. Today, at 62, he still follows the same tradition - at home and work.

The SoBo outlet makes its mix in Aug­ust end - orange peel, lemon peel, ca­ndied fruit, raisin, black current, pr­unes and spices like cinnamon - and soaking it in some rum and rum essence till the baking begins in Dece­m­ber.



Noel D'Souza

"We've used the tra­d­itional recipe handed do­wn in my Catholic family over generations. While we used to make fruit cake mix preserved in wine or rum, we've switched to plum cake, due to its high demand," D'Souza says.

AT: Gaylord, Mayfair Building, Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate.

CALL: 22821259

COST: Rs 980 for 1 kg

Quick and yummy

Though this much-loved city outlet has kept a simple Christmas menu - a plum cake cut into 10 slices -the space has been dressed in festive colours, complete with a tree at the entrance.

AT: Candies, 5AA, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

CALL: 26424124

COST: Rs 210

Budget-friendly smiles

If a rum-based cake isn't what you're looking for, this old-time bakery, which soaks its fruits in sugar water for moisture, is the place to go. They keep the other traditional elements like cloves, cinnamon and nutmeg intact; plus, it's affordable.

AT: A 1 Bakery, 89-B, Hill Road, Bandra West.

CALL: 26426211

COST: Rs 200

Simple joys

This affordable bakery whips up fresh-off-the-oven, feel-good versions if you live in Worli and are looking for a budget-friendly find. Their plum cake though, is not soaked in a syrup or rum or wine, and instead is bakes in such a way that it is still moist. They also have an eggless option.

AT: City Bakery, Number 204, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli.

CALL: 24931215

COST: Rs 125 for half kg

Plum heaven

Indulge in some rum-soaked happiness at this Dhobi Talao bakery. While their Christmas cake contains fruits and comes in an eggless option, their plum cake boasts of large rum-soaked plum content, and promises to add more cheer to Christmas festivities.

AT: Sassanian Boulangerie, Dhobi Talao, Marine Lines.

CALL: 22006198

COST: Rs 250 for 400 gm

Something for everyone

Try the mixed fruit plum cake - a derivate of the traditional recipe, minus the rum at this Marine Lines Christmas landmark. And if rum is what you're craving, then they also bake a separate one with rum.

AT: Perfect Confectioners & Caterers, shop nonumber 48, Sethna building, Marine Lines.

CALL: 22058492

COST: Rs 170 for half kg

Rum time

This bakery is your best bet if you live in Navi Mumbai and wish to enjoy your share of Christmas goodies in alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions. Their rich plum option, with raisin and rum, is a must-try.

AT: Merwans Cake Shop, shop 14, F-7D, Juhu Nagar, Navi Mumbai.

CALL: 27652399

COST: Rs 400 for half kg

Boozy surprise

If you're looking for a supremely boozy cake to celebrate with, head to this Bandra bakery that creates the traditional English fruit cake 10 days prior and seasons it with rum by pouring it over the cake twice a day. "The fruits are soaked in rum for three days, and as soon as it comes out of the oven, we pour rum over it, and keep repeating it till it's bought," says Mavourneen Peters, who owns the place.

AT: Mavs Bakes & Cakes, shop number 2, Firdous Building, Bandra West.

CALL: 9819873959

COST: Rs 1,000 for half kg

Wine-some happiness

If you can't have enough of wine-soaked cakes, head to this bakery. Though they do have a non-alcoholic variant, their plum cake contains homemade wine as well as store-bought wines which make for an ideal celebration this festive season.

AT: Iyengar's Bakery, Narayan Gajanan Acharya Marg, Chembur.

CALL: 7738378285

COST: Rs 320 onwards

Spoilt for choice

Residents in the far eastern suburbs can drop by this store to sample plum cakes from several commercial ventures like Vienna Bakery, Gary's Cake and Thomas Bakery. This apart, they also boast of rich plum cakes by homegrown favourites - Bonnie's Bakery and Indulge.

AT: Eat Well Cold Storage, Vaibhav, MG Road, Mulund West.

CALL: 25681627

COST: Rs 130 onwards

Nostalgic favourite

Known to have some of the yummiest Christmas goodies in Bandra, the plum cakes remain a popular favourite. Keeping their recipe traditional, they are also offering a plum pudding, along with the Dundee cake, stollen bread with marzipan and steak and kidney pie!

AT: American Express Bakery, plot number 87, Hill Road, Bandra West.

CALL: 7977740766

COST: Rs 800 for 1 kg