Christmas 2018: Spread some cheer with unique gift ideas for pets

christmas

This holiday season, spread the cheer with a unique gift that is sure to make both your pals and their furry friends merry

Why should humans have all the fun; you may ask. To which we'd say, is it even possible to have as much fun as you do when you throw a bunch of curious and loving doggies into the mix?

And this Christmas season, a Delhi-based premium nutrition food service for dogs called Doggie Dabbas has collaborated with a pet care website to create the Santa Paws Box, a hamper filled with goodies for your furry friends, making it the perfect holiday present not only for your pets, but also for animal lovers.



Rashee Shah Kuchroo with her doggo

The box includes intriguing meals for doggies such as, cranberry chicken and berry blast cheese jerky that are made using natural products, as well as other goodies like a candy-cane-shaped squeaky toy, Christmas socks for owners, and an organic balm that can be used by both. The website ships all over India, which is an added advantage and a way of spreading the Christmas cheer across India.

"Christmas is my favourite time of the year and I truly believe it's the season to share. This year, we decided to come up with a hamper that pooches and pet parents can share, so there's something cute for everyone," says Rashee Shah Kuchroo, speaking about what prompted the idea.



The goodie hamper

"We wanted to give back to dogs that are less privileged, so for every hamper sold we will contribute a certain amount to Red Paws Recovery Centre here in Delhi which will in turn feed about 20 to 25 dogs," she adds.

Log on to poochmate.com

Call 9897010770 (Doggie Dabba)

Cost Rs 3,199

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates