Christmas 2018: These 7 winter wonder games will bring you cheer

sunday-mid-day

With holidays around the corner, Jaison Lewis brings you seven videogames that are spreading the Christmas cheer

Overwatch

Overwatch

Overwatch is currently running their Winter Wonderland event with winter loot boxes, winter brawls, snowfall and special character skins, including Karmpus Junkrat, Nutcracker, Rudolph and Santaclad. The maps are also embellished with Christmas-themed decorations. Overwatch has also changed Mei’s Endothermic blaster to fire a single super powered snowball that can take down the enemy with only one shot. If your blaster runs out of ammo, just head to the closest snow pile to reload. The event started on December 11 and will run until January 2, next year.

GTA V Online

Grand Theft Auto V has switched gears to the Christmas mode with a snow-covered Los Santos and lots of little holiday bonuses. The event will start from today and end on the December 27. Everyone’s apartments in the game will be decorated for the holidays and there’ll be a Christmas tree in Legion Square so that players can take pictures. Players can also take part in snowball fights and players who log in on Christmas will receive a whole bunch of gifts, including a unicorn mask, fireworks, snacks and armour along with other goodies. Rockstar has also announced discounts on some vehicles in the game.

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go started its holiday festivities a little early on December 18. Delibird returns to the game — despite the name, the bird looks like Santa Claus and you can catch Pikachus with Santa hats all the way up to January 2 next year. For your trainer, the game will now include Delibird-themed outfits that will let you complete that Santa look. Ice-type Pokemons like Jynx, Snorunt and Snover will also appear more frequently. The game is also giving away a single use incubator to hatch eggs once every day as long as you spin a photodisc. The event will also help trainers level up with double XP and double Stardust events.

Hitman 2

Hitman brings back the jolly old Agent 47 for the Holiday Hoarders event. The event features a special time-limited Holiday Hoarders map that will include festive items like the candy cane crowbar and Santa suit. Players can also permanently unlock the Santa 47 suit for use in two locations, provided you complete the challenge pack. Along with the Christmas update, the game has also received numerous bug fixes and some new contract rewards. The event will only last until January 8, 2019, so make sure you unlock that Santa suit before that.

PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds

PUBG has caught on the winter cheer and have announced a festive beanie with reindeer antlers and a red nose, which you get free for 30 days — it’s not available on the mobile version. There are many other holiday goodies that can be bought from the store, including a white beard that can be bought for just 10,000 BP (in game currency). A new snow-clad map will also be included in all versions of the game, including mobile. The map lets users play with snowballs on the spawn island and will include new vehicles.

Fortnite

For the latest season of Fortnite, a massive iceberg has collided into the island — you can now discover new areas like Frosty Flights and Polar Peak. For the next few days, Fortnite will also sport a festive look with lights, snowmen and candy all over the maps. You can also unlock special gliders, weapon wraps and skins during the period. There will also be special events announced for Christmas, so you may want to watch out for that.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Online

Rockstar has slyly included a few updates to the recently launched RDR2 online; though not officially announced, the game has bought in some Christmas cheer with popular holiday tunes being played everywhere from the pianos in the saloons to banjos on random people’s porches. There are no new outfits or snow blanketing the entire map, but you could never know what Rockstar has planned. However, there are tutorials online, if you want to make your player look like Santa or Mrs Clause.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates