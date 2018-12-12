Christmas 2018: Three vintage Christmas home decor ideas

christmas

Along with aromatic candles and essential oils are sure to cast its spell and magic in your home. It heals and calms your mind and adds a sweet fragrance to your home this festive season

A decorated roof on the eve of Christmas

Placing candles and lights is sure set way to light up the atmosphere, adding decorative candles on the dinner table and entrance of your home truly is add charm to it. String lights are also an elegant way to revamp your room. They create a magical atmosphere. You can drape the lights on an object such as furniture, hang them across a wall or place them in a transparent jar. It will immediately add a festive touch to it. Along with aromatic candles and essential oils are sure to cast its spell and magic in your home. It heals and calms your mind and adds a sweet fragrance to your home this festive season. Also, wreaths and door hangings are a great way to celebrate every season, including post-holiday winter. They add an old world charm to one’s home along with the feel of the holiday season.

Fine China has always been appreciated for ages, back then and even now. Beautiful porcelain figures from dolls, toys, plants, animals and much more. It looks extremely graceful and delicate when placed on a shelf or as a centrepiece on the dinner table. These idols have been a sight for sore eyes for ages and are still in trend and much appreciated in many households. They can also be stored in glass cupboards or in cabinets and make wonderful showpieces that are always the star of the party. They add a vintage touch to one’s modern home and set it a class apart.

It’s the season to experiment with fabrics and new materials. New wallpaper in geometrical patterns along with shimmer are sure set to revamp your décor by adding a touch of royalty along with glamour to it that is sure to be the talk of the party when the guests arrive. Nothing quite creates an impact as good as a brand new painted wall or a new wallpaper that pairs well with the furniture and adds a royal touch to the home. Any festive season especially Christmas is incomplete without a touch of paint across the walls in a light, subtle shade this winter season; it adds a touch of light and vibrancy or adding a piece of furniture on the walls. Hanging fairy lights, placing vases and scented candles or mirrors provide an antique touch to a modern home. Truly enigmatic and adds a touch of magic in the room.

Macrame can be utilised in the most trendy and innovate way for this holiday season. Great for table runners and also for cushion covers and a sofa covering in the living room. One can sleep soundly with a ravishing macramé dream catcher with colourful feathers hanging from each end. Also, Macrame lampshades are sure to light up any room and draw one back to the 70s, one fabric many ways to utilize it.



Inputs by Saddam Zaroo, Managing Director, Khazir Sons

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates