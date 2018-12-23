Christmas 2018: Top 9 fat feasts you should definitely try out!

sunday-mid-day

Get your fat pants out for Christmas because here are nine December 25th feasts worth putting on the extra kilos for

Pack in a punch

Christmas week at Salt Water Café includes dishes such as the grilled assorted carrots, pan seared halloumi and carotene butter or the Xmas fried chicken with baked sweet potatoes and roasted chicken hot sauce. That’s not all, they also have a delicious hazelnut-crusted tenderloin served with Yorkshire pudding and charred sweet pumpkins and a sinful honey-glazed pork belly served with potato and onion gratin and homemade ginger wine sauce. Pair these delights with the naughty Christmas punch and make your time at Salt Water Café a memorable one.

When: 9 AM to 1 AM

Where: Rose Minar, 87, Chapel Road, Bandra West

Call: 30038129)

Where: Nagin Mahal, Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate

Call: 7045797531

Sip on eggnog

An emphasis on locally-sourced, high-quality ingredients at Bastian results in dishes that are innovative and scrumptious. Christmas specials for the day will include the turkey platter, with mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, vegetarian stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy and turkey; and pork platter, with the same but with crackling pork and pork belly. The sweet-toothed can enjoy desserts such as ice cream cookie sandwich; rocky road waffles; strawberry cheesecake waffles made with liquid strawberry cheesecake, and strawberry pancake. Christmas cocktails such as chocolate eggnog and mulled wine will also be served.

When: Two seatings: 12 PM to 2.15 PM and 2.30 PM to 4 PM

Where: B/2, New Kamal Building, Linking Road, Bandra West

Reservations: 7045818102

Chat over chops

The Bandra Project is celebrating Christmas as a community with gourmet flavours, including small plates, sharing plates and desserts. Italian-style roast chicken and classic baked mac and cheese with truffle oil will be for sharing. Small plates include the Xmas chaat, crisp vegetables in a chaat masala vinaigrette; black rice arancini; and plump butter garlic prawns. Desserts such as banoffee slice, Xmas cake, and bitter chocolate tart are also on offer.

When: 10 AM to 1 AM Where: HSBC Building, C-534A, Dr. Ambedkar Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West

Reservations: 62506800

Spice it up like the Colombians

The brunch menu at Woodside Inn will feature starters such as huevos pericos (Colombian scrambled egg, smocked scallions, assorted peppers and ripe tomatoes); Eggs Florentine; baked mushroom stuffed with goat cheese; za’atar-spiced chicken leg and tahini yogurt; smoked prawns and calamari ajillo; and the tenderloin skewer, red cabbage and raw papaya slaw. Pancake options include Nutella and granola; fresh mandarin and chocolate chip buckwheat waffles or the avocado on sourdough with crumbled feta. Mains include barley risotto with mushroom, asparagus and truffle oil; and Cajun-spiced grilled chicken with ripe tomato with thinly sliced zucchini.

Where: New Link Plaza, next to Oshiwara Police Station, Oshiwara Link Road, Andheri West

Reservations: 26328963

Get some European class

The menu at Bake House Café is inspired by traditional Christmas dishes, along with flavours inspired from Europe. The signature dishes to try are fatoush salad tossed in key lime yogurt dressing; croissant striptease sandwich with sharp cheddar cheese; warm kale salad topped with almond flakes; peppercorn tenderloin fillet steak with sweet potato mash; and pumpkin tortellini with sage butter.

When: 8 AM to 12 AM

Where: Kala Ghoda, Fort

Reservations: 22020145

Pick between two brunch options

Worli

The Christmas buffet at Glocal Junction is a selection of gourmet food, including salads such as roasted pumpkin rosemary, chicken velouté with almond and green-garlic pistou, poached pears and arugula and mixed seafood with Bloody Mary, to appetisers such as tomato and bocconcini bruschetta, mushroom galouti on almond biscotti and chimichurri fish tikka. The restro-bar will also serve seared lamb lion, stuffed roast turkey with oven-roasted potato, cranberry jus and mint sauce, stuffed ravioli, three mushroom cannelloni and seafood paella. Desserts include caramelised custard and strawberry trifle, plum pudding with rum anglaise and baked cheesecake with blueberry sauce.

When: 12 PM to 4 PM

Where: Plot No. B-57, Morya Bluemoon Building, New Link Road, Andheri West; Nehru Centre, Worli

Cost: Rs 899 plus tax at Andheri; Rs 1,299 plus tax at Worli

Reservations: 30149955

Fort

The stunning Ballard Estate venue, The Clearing House, is offering a decadent one-day-only Christmas brunch. It will include curried pumpkin and pecan quiche; leek and porcini mousse with truffle oil; grilled chorizo with baked beans; maple mustard-glazed leg of lamb with espresso glaze; and shredded lamb with couscous upma. Freshly-prepared, hearty main courses will also be on offer, such as pan-seared Parma ham and Emmenthal sandwich; truffle mushroom risotto, baby spinach and mascarpone; smoked salmon scrambled egg tart; and peppered tenderloin medallion. The restaurant will also serve the festival favourite: roast turkey with stuffing and cranberries. Small tip: don’t go home without trying their traditional Christmas pudding.

Where: 13-15, Ballard Estate, Fort Cost: Rs 3,500 including alcohol

Reservations: 22683030

