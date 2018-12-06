Christmas 2018: Top places you must visit to buy Christmas decorations

A visit to these favourite shopping hubs in Mumbai will only make your Christmas shopping spree complete

Christmas season is here and it is that time of the year where the world awaits eagerly to welcome gifts and especially the fat man in red hood Santa Claus. The advent of Christmas also brings along delicious food, drinks and unlimited shopping becomes a top priority. Christmas is the most fun time of the year but Christmas isn't complete without the amazing decorations that adorn the churches and lit up the streets of Mumbai. With the streets, all decked up and numerous stores painted in hues of red and white, truly December is the best month of the year. So, to kick start your Christmas shopping spree; here's a list of top places you must visit to buy some amazing Christmas decorations!



Colaba, Churchgate:

South Mumbai's posh area Colaba is always bustling with crowds but during the festive season of Christmas Colaba truly lits up marking the celebrations of Christmas season in Mumbai. The street of Colaba is filled with an array of stalls and stores alike that sell a variety of decorations, Santa caps, and even authentic Goan sweets as well.

Abdul Rehman Street, Crawford Market:

South Mumbai's Crawford market till date remains to be one of the oldest marketplaces in Mumbai and is also among the heritage sites of Mumbai. Abdul Rehman Street is a one-stop destination for all your Christmas decorations, ornaments and that too at cost-effective prices. It is best advised to visit the market in the morning to avoid large crowds.

Hill Road, Bandra West:

Hands down, Hill Road in Bandra West has been the best go-to places for all your Christmas needs since ages. From Christmas trees to amazing decorations and Christmas cribs; this bustling road offers everything that you need to be Christmas ready under one roof! What's more? If you are looking to buy Christmas sweets and delicacies then Bandra is the perfect place for you. From cookies to cupcakes and candies and more. And if the shopping spree gets you tired and if you are craving for some quick and delicious bites then do pay a visit to A1, Hearsch and American bakery for some amazing pastries and puffs.

Orlem, Malad West:

Orlem in Malada is another popular place that houses a lot of Catholics making Orlem one of the most famous place in Malad for Christmas shopping. Stall and stores will be seen selling an array of Christmas goodies over here. What's more? If you love dancing and looking for some great Christmas dances in the city then don't miss out on participating in the Orlem Christmas Ball for an overall experience.

IC Colony, Borivali West:

IC Colony is one of the most high profile places and a top hotspot in Borivali. IC Colony is a treat for Christmas shopping lovers. One will find stalls in abundance here, and the trick is to get here late afternoon to avoid crowds.

