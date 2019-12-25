Christmas 2019: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik' creates giant 3D sand Santa Clause in Odisha
Sudarsan was assisted by the students of his Sand Art Institute. The team managed to complete the 3D sand sculpture by Tuesday evening
On Wednesday, World-renowned Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 3D sand Santa Clause at Puri
beach on eve of Christmas across the world with a message to "Go Green". Pattnaik. who has been awarded the Padma Sri, created a 3D sand art sculpture in an area of about 2500 sq ft.
Message from Santa Claus #GoGreen save our #Environment #MerryChrismas . My 3D Sand Santa Claus in 2500 sq ft area at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/RG5fEZZAF0— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 25, 2019
Sudarsan Pattnaik, who is known to spread social messages through his sand art creations said that he took about 10 hours to complete the 3D sand art sculpture of Santa Claus. The renowned artist also said that he used some colour sand in order to make the sculpture look attractive.
Sudarsan was assisted by the students of his Sand Art Institute. The team managed to complete the 3D sand sculpture by Tuesday evening. Speaking on the eve of Christmas, Sudarsan said, "Day by day the temperature of the earth is increasing. We should plant more trees to save our earth from global warming," reports IANS.
Sudarsan has been creating sand art sculptures on Christmas eve for the last 13 years. To his credit, he has more than 20 records in the Limca Book of World record. When thousands of tourists visited the Puri beach in Odisha on the eve of Christmas, Sudarsan said that the visitors can shake hands with this 3D sand Santa Clause.
To date, Pattnaik has participated in more than 60 international sand art championships and festivals around the world and won many prizes for the country. Sudarsan Pattnaik, who hails from Odisha has been doing sand sculpture since he was nine-years-old.
Let's join hand, rise to the clarion call of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi and save our environment. #SayNoToSingleUsePlastic My Sand Art at #Puri beach in Odisha on the auspicious occasion of #GaneshChaturthi . pic.twitter.com/DjVIYkPniI— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 2, 2019
Sudarsan's house in Puri, Odisha is close to the Puri beach. As a child, he would often come to the beach and make sand temples. When he saw people taking interest in them, he thought of promoting the art form. He has created sand sculptures on numerous occasions. After the US reported the death of ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Pattnaik had created a sculpture with a message 'terrorism has no place in the world'/
From creating artworks on the rising air pollution and smog issue in Delhi, Chandrayaan-II's landing on the moon to cyclone Fani making landfall in Odisha and much more, Sudarsan has been there and done that.
-
Sudarsan Pattnaik will be honoured with the prestigious Italian Golden Sand Art Award 2019 at the International Scorrana Sand Nativity in Italy scheduled to be held from November 13 to 18.
In picture: Pattnaik gives finishing touches to a sculpture made on the occasion of National Unity Day.
-
Pattnaik told PTI said he will also represent India in International Scorrana Sand Nativity. As many as eight sculptors will participate in this festival.
-
The sand artist from Odisha added that he received a letter from the president of "Promuovi Scorrona" Vito Maraschio informing him about his selection for the award. "I am very glad to know that I am selected for this award. I feel very honoured to be part of this festival," he told PTI.
-
Sudarsan Pattnaik is an Indian sand artist from Odisha. He was awarded the Padma Shri by Government of India in 2014. Sudarsan Pattnaik has been doing sand sculpture since he was nine. His house in Puri, Odisha is close to the beach. Sudarsan Pattnaik would come to the beach and make sand temples. He saw a lot of people taking interest in them and thought of promoting the art form
-
After the US reported the death of ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Pattnaik created a sculpture with a message 'terrorism has no place in the world'
-
Here the artist creates an artwork congratulating Nobel laureate Abhijit Mukherjee for winning the Nobel Prize for Economics.
-
Pattnaik made this artwork for the recently conclude state assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana, where he urged people to vote.
-
In this artwork, Pattnaik celebrates the 77th birthday of legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.
-
Raising the ongoing air pollution and smog issue in Delhi, Pattnaik created this sculpture.
-
Pattnaik had made this artwork ahead of Chandrayaan-II's landing on the moon.
-
He also paid homage to former president APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary.
-
Through this artwork To commemorate World Environment Day and to bring the attention of the people, Pattnaik made this sculpture. World Environment Day which is celebrated on June 5, is an initiative by the United Nations to combat environmental degradation
-
In 2019, Sudarsan Pattnaik made a sand art on Eid. Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, was on Wednesday celebrated across India with religious fervour and gaiety. Lakhs of people thronged hundreds of small and big mosques and Eidgah maidans across India to celebrate the occasion, marking the end of 30-day fasting during the holy month of Ramadan
-
In honour of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's re-election with a decisive majority in General elections 2019 in the state, Sudarsan Pattanaik made sand art. Naveen Patnaik was sworn-in as the Odisha Chief Minister in May 2019. The 72-year-old Biju Janata Dal chief became one of the longest-serving chief ministers of the coastal state. The Biju Janata Dal, which secured 112 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly in the 2019 General election, held along with Lok Sabha polls, has been in power in the state since 2000
-
Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art after cyclone Fani made a landfall in Odisha in May 2019. Puri district was worst hit by the cyclone that ravaged coastal Odisha on May 3, 2019. The cyclone that hit the coast on May 3 damaged the basic infrastructures like electricity, telecom, and water in the adjacent areas
-
Using art to raise voter awareness, Odisha-based Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art sculpture urging people to cast their vote for General Elections 2019. Taken against the Bay of Bengal, a photograph showed the sand art at the Puri beach showcasing ink finger and how vote matters
-
On the occasion of Good Friday, Sudarsan Pattnaik paid a heartfelt tribute to Lord Jesus. He shared the picture of his sand art creation at Puri beach in Odisha. Good Friday holds a special significance for Christians as the day marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his demise at the Calvary. It is commemorated during the pious week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding the Easter Sunday
-
On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Sudarshan Pattnaik shared a photo of the sand art created by him. Hanuman Janmam-Utsav or Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, who is immensely worshipped throughout Nepal and India. The devotees of Lord Hanuman, on this auspicious day, celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman and seek his blessings and protection
-
Along with the rest of India, Sudarsan Pattnaik prayed for Wing CDR Abhinandan's safe return in his own way. Wing Commander Abhinandan had shot down a Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft on February 27 during an aerial engagement with Pakistan Air Force, but his plane was hit and he landed in Pakistani territory. IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman spent some days in Pakistani custody. He was later released by Pakistan as a "peace gesture".
-
Asking people to not harm the environment and marine life by using plastic on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Sudarsan Pattnaik, created a 20 feet long sand sculpture at Puri beach. The green and yellow sand art of Lord Ganesha was accompanied with the message – 'Go green, beat plastic pollution'.
-
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sudarsan Pattnaik shared a beautiful image of his sand art with an inspiring message. Pattnaik posted his sand art that promoted gifting a plant to save the environment
-
Sudarsan Pattnaik took on his skills to create a FIFA World Cup 2018 sand art at Puri beach. Sudarsan Pattnaik and his teams used six tons of sand for his creation
-
Sudarsan Pattnaik paid his tribute to all mothers on the special occasion of Mother's Day. He sent the message to all the mothers through his sand art featuring a woman with his child to mark the day at sea beach in Odisha's pilgrim town Puri
-
Sudarsan Pattnaik dedicated a sand art to Bollywood actress Sridevi after she suddenly passed away. Sridevi, known for her ability to slip into myriad roles, expressive eyes, sheer comic timing and her fluid dancing skills, died on February 24, 2018. Her death left everyone shocked, and saddened
-
Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art on the occasion of World Ocean Day. World Oceans Day is a global day of ocean celebration and collaboration for a better future. World Oceans Day raises the profile of the ocean and inspires continuing action year-round to protect and restore this amazing resource that the world depends on
Renowned sand artist and Padma Sri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik has been selected for this year'S Italian Golden Sand Awards. Pattnaik is known for spreading social awareness through his sand sculptures. Here’s a look at his work in pictures
All pictures: Sudarsan Pattnaik's Instagram
