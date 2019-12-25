Christmas 2019: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik' creates giant 3D sand Santa Clause in Odisha

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

On Wednesday, World-renowned Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 3D sand Santa Clause at Puri

beach on eve of Christmas across the world with a message to "Go Green". Pattnaik. who has been awarded the Padma Sri, created a 3D sand art sculpture in an area of about 2500 sq ft.

Message from Santa Claus #GoGreen save our #Environment #MerryChrismas . My 3D Sand Santa Claus in 2500 sq ft area at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/RG5fEZZAF0 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 25, 2019

Sudarsan Pattnaik, who is known to spread social messages through his sand art creations said that he took about 10 hours to complete the 3D sand art sculpture of Santa Claus. The renowned artist also said that he used some colour sand in order to make the sculpture look attractive.

Sudarsan was assisted by the students of his Sand Art Institute. The team managed to complete the 3D sand sculpture by Tuesday evening. Speaking on the eve of Christmas, Sudarsan said, "Day by day the temperature of the earth is increasing. We should plant more trees to save our earth from global warming," reports IANS.

Sudarsan has been creating sand art sculptures on Christmas eve for the last 13 years. To his credit, he has more than 20 records in the Limca Book of World record. When thousands of tourists visited the Puri beach in Odisha on the eve of Christmas, Sudarsan said that the visitors can shake hands with this 3D sand Santa Clause.

To date, Pattnaik has participated in more than 60 international sand art championships and festivals around the world and won many prizes for the country. Sudarsan Pattnaik, who hails from Odisha has been doing sand sculpture since he was nine-years-old.

Let's join hand, rise to the clarion call of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi and save our environment. #SayNoToSingleUsePlastic My Sand Art at #Puri beach in Odisha on the auspicious occasion of #GaneshChaturthi . pic.twitter.com/DjVIYkPniI — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 2, 2019

Sudarsan's house in Puri, Odisha is close to the Puri beach. As a child, he would often come to the beach and make sand temples. When he saw people taking interest in them, he thought of promoting the art form. He has created sand sculptures on numerous occasions. After the US reported the death of ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Pattnaik had created a sculpture with a message 'terrorism has no place in the world'/

From creating artworks on the rising air pollution and smog issue in Delhi, Chandrayaan-II's landing on the moon to cyclone Fani making landfall in Odisha and much more, Sudarsan has been there and done that.

