Christmas 2020: Conscious Gifts for Everyone

There is no denying that 2020 has been a year of major upheaval, one that has led to an unprecedented interest in all natural products- from personal care to grocery, even home decor. The plight of the neighbourhood business owner has been impossible to avoid. Consumers have become increasingly conscious about their spending, choosing to support small businesses that have often been on the brink of shutting down. Among various other aspects, the ones listed above point to an increase in conscious consumption. We have curated a list of functional gifts that will go a long way in showing you care.



Calling all cat lovers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Curious Cat Company (@curiouscat_co)

Luxurious Handmade Peppermint and Rosemary Soaps (Rs 449) by the Curious Cat Company are the perfect gift for all your loved ones who are obsessed with their cats. The beautiful cat-themed soap is vegan and handcrafted by an artist on a small scale. The Mumbai-based brand collaborates with local artists who make several other handcrafted items such as wooden magnets, and painted cups and shares revenues with them. Additionally, they have also pledged a part of their profits to cat welfare organisations.



Log onto https://curiouscatcompany.com/





The Eco-friendly Christmas experience

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Verth (@verthindia)



The Eco Christmas Box (Rs 999) by Verth is a wholesome gift for you to share with your loved ones. The curated hamper includes a range of products - cinnamon infused hand-poured soy wax candle, four homemade rum and raisin cake pops, hot beverage sipper made of crop waste that is 100% recyclable, hand embroidered notebook, hand block print cotton stationery organiser, and a hand block print set of two envelopes. The box truly has something for everyone, indulge in the raisin goodies, start your journal, or light up an aromatic candle.

Log onto https://www.verthbox.com/



Wine can be Fine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEEJ (@studiobeej)





What if you could be drinking and conscious? The Avni Wine Bag (Rs 2500) by Beej is a guilt-free indulgence made of cork. Available in different designs, the handcrafted wine bag is sturdy and lightweight. A conscious lifestyle brand following ethical practices, Beej offers a range of products such as laptop bags, clutches, wallets, handbags using leather alternatives such as desserto, cork, and pinatex. They’re offering a 15 percent discount during the holiday season and will be donating a percentage of every item sold.



Log onto https://studiobeej.com/





Travel plastic-free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Happy Turtle (@thehappyturtleindia)



The Plastic-Free Travel Combo (Rs 1359) by Happy Turtle is the ideal gift for those who love to travel. The combo includes bamboo cutlery, copper straws along with a brush for cleaning, bamboo toothbrush, copper water bottle, and tote bag. Needless to say, the reusable water bottle helps travellers avoid buying uncountable plastic bottles and also ends up saving money. The cutlery and straws are quite handy when you’re on the go, especially during the pandemic when you can carry and cleanse your own.

Log onto https://www.thehappyturtle.in/

For Fitness enthusiasts





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masu Living ™ï¸ÂÂ (@masusustainableliving)

The pandemic has brought fitness and health to the forefront in a gigantic way. Everyone is trying herbal mixes, intermittent fasting, vitamins, or exercising at home, anything to boost immunity. What would make for a better gift than the Mudra Jute and Natural Rubber Yoga Mat (Rs 1899) by Masu Sustainable Living. With its focus on sustainability, the brand is among India's first to offer 100 percent natural and sustainable yoga products. All their products are handcrafted instead of factory-made.

Log onto https://masuliving.com/

All natural beauty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Beauty Co. (@thebeautycoindia)



The Strawberry Coffee Scrub (Rs 399) by The Beauty Co. smells as nice as it feels. The scrub is 100 percent natural and contains coffee Robusta seed powder, cocoa powder, argan oil, coconut oil, Himalayan pink salt, sweet almond oil, sugar, and vitamin E oil. Introduce a loved one to the brand’s extensive range of paraben-free, silicon-free, and sulphate-free products this Christmas. The Beauty Co. also ensures that all products are cruelty-free involving no animal testing.

Log onto https://www.thebeautyco.in/

Sow your seeds





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bombay Greens (@bombay.greens)

Many people took to gardening with an unparalleled vigour during the lockdown. The DIY Microgreen Kits and DIY Grow Kits (Rs 299 onwards) by Bombay Greens make for a thoughtful gift for anyone who have wanted to try out their hand at gardening. The kits ensure that the daunting process of growing your own microgreens on their roofs or balconies is simplified. Having their own little set up also ensures fresh toppings for their daily salads.



Log onto https://www.bombaygreens.com/

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news