Christmas 2020: Fun quiz for you to have a merry, indoor evening

Christmas is just around the corner and while it may not be the best of Christmases we know, we can still make it warm and worthwhile. Answering Christmas trivia with your family and friends as you sit around the Christmas tree sipping wine is a fun way to spend the festive night.

Here are 15 questions for a merry Christmas night

Which country started the tradition of putting up a Christmas tree?

Usually, Christmas trees are put up on any day after the first week of December. But on what specific day are they traditionally brought down?

Which country did eggnog originate?

What year did Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ come out?

In which Christmas movie does Tom Hanks play 6 of the characters?

In which country is it tradition to eat KFC for Christmas dinner?

In 2014, the Prime Minister decided to celebrate Christmas as Good Governance Day. It was also started to commemorate the birthday of two celebrated Indian leaders. One of them was Atal Behari Vajpayee. Who was the other?

According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, which of the Magi (the Three Wise Men of the East) was actually Indian?

In the movie Love Actually, which character sang ‘Christmas Is All Around’?

What is traditionally hidden inside a Christmas pudding?

If you’re born on Christmas day, what’s your star sign?

What is the best-selling Christmas single of all time?

In the episode of Friends ‘The One with the Holiday Armadillo’, who dresses up as an armadillo?

What time is the Queen’s speech traditionally broadcast on Christmas Day?

What gift did Harry Potter receive from the Dursleys during his first Christmas at Hogwarts?

Answers

Germany

The 5 th of January

of January Britain

1994

The Polar Express. He plays Hero Boy, Father, Conductor, Hobo, Scrooge and Santa Claus.

Japan

Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, born on Christmas Day, 1861

Caspar, also known as Gaspar

Billy Mack, played by Bill Nighy

A coin

Capricorn

Bing Crosby - 'White Christmas', according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Ross Geller

3pm

A 50-pence piece

