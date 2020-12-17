Christmas 2020: Top Podcasts and YouTube Channels for Christmas Stories to Tell your Kids

Are your kids in a festive mood? Keeping children entertained while their excitement knows no bounds can be a task. How about indulging them with Christmas-themed stories and carols? There could hardly be a better activity to do as a family in the days leading up to Christmas. To make your task easier, we’ve rounded up a list of interesting and educational podcasts and YouTube channels with Christmas stories that will keep them glued.



Holiday all-year-round



Story Spectacular is a podcast about the holidays- all year round, from Halloween to Christmas. Children's book author and illustrator Angela Ferrari shares classic and original stories to delight kids of all ages and spark their imagination. With stories such as ‘Chilly the Snowman’, The Mighty Mushing Sled Dogs’, and ‘Tilde’s North Pole Exploration’, your kids will get to learn about an extensive range of Christmas-themed characters. These fantastical tales make for excellent conversations with their friends as well. The children’s podcast also has a number of themed bedtime stories, for when you want to put down your little ones.



A direct line to Santa



As its name suggests, Santa’s Podcast is a podcast for children by Santa himself. The narrator dons the hat of the iconic North Pole dweller and recites stories and answers myriad questions such as how does Santa get into houses without chimneys. Your kids will get to learn about elves, Christmas ornaments, reindeers, and much more. Safe to say, these stories are laced with joy and laughter. With episodes as short as five minutes, you can easily get hooked onto their daily new episodes.



Classic tales



Little Stories Everywhere is a new podcast that brings the wonder of stories from far and wide to your children. Every week, Oscar-nominated actor Virginia Madsen and renowned voice actor Robbie Daymond narrate timeless stories written by literary greats. Learn, hope, and laugh with stories such as ‘Christmas Every Day’ by William Dean Howells and ‘A Merry Christmas’ by Louisa May Alcott that take listeners on a journey. Each episode is roughly 15 minutes long.



Stories, Songs, and more



T-Series Kids Hut has a vast collection of Christmas videos on its YouTube channel. They have a designated Christmas playlist that currently has 99 videos on stories, rhymes, carols, and more. You can find here animated classical stories such as ‘The Nutcracker’ and explanatory stories detailing the birth of Jesus. Traditional Christmas songs including Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer and Jingle Bells are also included in the playlist making sure there’s something for everyone, even your toddler. The stories are approximately 10 minutes long, while carols and songs are around five minutes.



Fairy tales



English Fairy Tales has an enviable YouTube channel with its collection of some of the most popular children’s stories. This is the ideal place to get hold of Christmas themed stories for teens. Stories such as ‘The Gift of the Magi’ by O. Henry impart lessons of love and sacrifice in a simplistic way. Other interesting stories on the channel include ‘Snowflake Story’ and ‘Papa Panov’s Special Christmas’. Each story ranges anywhere between six to 20 minutes and can be enjoyed with the whole family.

