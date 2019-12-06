Christmas, at your doorstep

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Christmas is more than just the season of joy; it is also the season of dreams. Watching an animated movie of a young boy setting out on a journey to the North Pole to meet Santa Claus can prove to be anything but aspirational for kids — you cannot risk telling them it's untrue. That's why, a newly-launched service hopes to make this fantasy of St Nicholas as real as it gets, by letting you invite him (and the elves, if you wish) to your home or anywhere else you like.

Founded by Dimensions 360, an integrated marketing communications company, Want A Santa is a website that enables you to book a Santa across eight cities including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Delhi NCR. The venture was launched in November, while bookings commenced earlier this week. So far, they've already got enquiries from 600 families. All one has to do is, log on to the website, choose a city and a package, the cost of which varies according to the setting. For instance, a 15-minute visit for a party at home with up to four kids costs R3,999. And if you intend to throw a full-blown Xmas party with over 15 kids (packages start from R25,000), you'll receive a party package comprising decor, elves who serve as a host and art and craft instructors, as well as surprise gifts.



Aashil Modi

"We have been engaged in Christmas activities with MNCs for seven years, and were keen to start a service for the general audience. We have imported the entire costume kit from the United States," says Aashil Modi, founder of Want A Santa. The website also offers plans for corporates. The last date for booking is December 15. Regardless of the cultural make-up of the cities, Modi states that the enthusiasm towards the festival remains the same. "Children love the fantasy surrounding it. Santa Claus giving them personalised advice creates a lasting memory. Also, his kind and generous persona instils morality in them," he shares.

