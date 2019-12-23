Christmas Celebration on the sets of Indian Idol season 11

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sony Entertainment Television's Indian Idol season 11's upcoming episode will be full of Masti and fun. Indian Idol's this weekend's episode would be the episode which everyone has been waiting for since the show started as the superstars of last season Salman, Nitin, Vibhor, Kunal, Ankush, and Neelanjana would be returning on the stage to challenge the prodigies of this season.

Contestants of both the seasons and the judges celebrated Christmas on the sets of Indian Idol season 11. All of them had a gala time decorating the Christmas tree and singing Christmassy songs. All of them seemed in full Christmas mood.

All the contestant's duo gave fabulous performance and made the atmosphere more melodious and musical.

Last week, Indian Idol had paid tribute to Kishore Kumar and contestants sang songs of the late playback sensation Kishore Kumar. His wife's wife Leena Chandravarkar was the special guest of the episode along with sons Amit and Sumit Kumar. In the episode, Sunny Hindustani performed Kishore Kumar's unforgettable number Mere naina saawan bhado from Shakti Samanta's 1976 release Mehbooba, starring Rajesh Khanna and Hema Malini. Amit was so impressed by Sunny's talent that he immediately signed the young singer for a song, to be recorded in his new music studio that is set to open in 2020.

