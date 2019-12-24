Christmas celebrations 2019: Chitrangda Singh flies to Thailand; Evelyn Sharma in Berlin

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Several Bollywood celebrities are flying out of the country to celebrate Christmas and usher in 2020. It has become a tradition of sorts with most filmmakers taking a break from shooting around New Year. Chitrangda Singh has flown to Koh Samui, Thailand.

The actor says, "It's a much-needed break. I love Koh Samui for its serenity and simplicity. The island was the best location for a vacation."

The season's upon us

Evelyn Sharma is back home in Berlin for the festive season. Last seen in Saaho, the actor has been visiting Christkindlmarkt, the Christmas markets, which spring up all over Europe in December.

"I can spend hours at these places but the best part about coming home is seeing friends and family," she says. Sharma is also shooting for the lifestyle show Euromaxx, which airs from February. There is nothing like mixing work with pleasure.

Check out some gorgeous photos of Evelyn Sharma, posted by herself on Instagram:

