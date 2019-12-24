Christmas celebrations 2019: Tray full of goodies from Jacqueline Fernandez to her Bollywood friends

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Every year, Jacqueline Fernandez sends Christmas goodies to B-Town colleagues and friends. The actor loves playing Santa and this year, the hamper includes macaroons, plum cakes, chocolates and cookies. The boxes have been packed on a wooden tree bark, which serves as a durable tray.

Fernandez puts in a lot of thought to the gifts and wanted to add an eco-friendly touch.

While the gifts are being dispatched, she has winged her way to Barcelona with family.

View this post on Instagram Flamenco in Barcelona! â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ link in my bio! A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onDec 19, 2019 at 11:25pm PST

View this post on Instagram I’m dreaming of a white Christmas ðâ­ï¸ A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onDec 23, 2019 at 8:07pm PST

Watch Jacqueline Fernandez's videolog from her Barcelona trip with her family:

Ever since the actress started her Youtube channel, she has been treating her fans with glimpses into her life and also shares positivity through her exceptional reach. Jacqueline is one of the most influential actresses and is loved by fans all across the globe. She recently turned into a host for international pop sensation Katy Perry on her first-ever visit to India.

On the professional front, Jacqueline recently made her digital debut with Netflix's Drive and will be seen next in yet another Netflix movie Mrs. Serial Killer.

