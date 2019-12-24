Christmas celebrations 2019: Tray full of goodies from Jacqueline Fernandez to her Bollywood friends
Jacqueline Fernandez puts in a lot of thought to the gifts and this time around she added an eco-friendly touch
Every year, Jacqueline Fernandez sends Christmas goodies to B-Town colleagues and friends. The actor loves playing Santa and this year, the hamper includes macaroons, plum cakes, chocolates and cookies. The boxes have been packed on a wooden tree bark, which serves as a durable tray.
Fernandez puts in a lot of thought to the gifts and wanted to add an eco-friendly touch.
While the gifts are being dispatched, she has winged her way to Barcelona with family.
View this post on Instagram
My first Barcelona trip with the crazy Fernandez girls! Link in my bio!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Watch Jacqueline Fernandez's videolog from her Barcelona trip with her family:
Ever since the actress started her Youtube channel, she has been treating her fans with glimpses into her life and also shares positivity through her exceptional reach. Jacqueline is one of the most influential actresses and is loved by fans all across the globe. She recently turned into a host for international pop sensation Katy Perry on her first-ever visit to India.
On the professional front, Jacqueline recently made her digital debut with Netflix's Drive and will be seen next in yet another Netflix movie Mrs. Serial Killer.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Born on 11 August 1985, in Manama, Bahrain, Jacqueline Fernandez's father, Elroy, is Sri Lankan, and her mother, Kim, is of Malaysian descent. In picture: Jacqueline Fernandez lovingly kisses her mom Kim in this wonderful black-and-white picture (All pictures courtesy: Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram account)
-
Jacqueline Fernandez's mother Kim was an air hostess. In picture: Jacqueline Fernandez as a newborn with her mother Kim in a photo from her childhood days
-
Jacqueline Fernandez is the youngest of four children with one elder sister and two elder brothers. In picture: Hum Paanch! Jacqueline Fernandez with her father Elroy and siblings in a throwback photo from her childhood
-
Jacqueline Fernandez's father was a musician in Sri Lanka, but moved to Bahrain in the 1980s to escape civil unrest between the Tamils and Sinhalese. In picture: Doesn't Jacqueline Fernandez's father Elroy look young?
-
Did you know Jacqueline Fernandez had hosted television shows in Bahrain at the age of fourteen? In picture: Jacqueline Fernandez with her brother Ryan in a photo from her younger days
-
Jacqueline Fernandez pursued a degree in mass communication from Australia, post which she worked as a television reporter in Sri Lanka. In picture: Jacqueline Fernandez and her brother Ryan have fun by the poolside.
-
Jacqueline Fernadez also attended the Berlitz school of languages, where she learnt Spanish and improved her French and Arabic. In picture: Jacqueline Fernandez with her mother Kim and brother in a photo from her childhood.
-
While working as a television reporter, Jacqueline Fernandez started accepting offers in the modeling industry, which came as a result of her pageant success. In picture: Jacqueline Fernandez and her mother Kim Fernandez.
-
Did you know, in 2006, Jacqueline Fernandez was crowned the winner of the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant? She had represented Sri Lanka at the world Miss Universe 2006 pageant held in Los Angeles. In picture: Jacqueline Fernandez with her father Elroy in a photo from her childhood
-
Have you seen Jacqueline Fernandez's first commercial music video 'O Sathi'? If you haven't, you must right now! Music duo Bathiya and Santhush's O Saathi also featured cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya. In picture: Jacqueline Fernandez looks cute as a button in this photo, isn't it?
-
In 2008, Jacqueline Fernandez was said to be dating Bahraini prince Hassan bin Rashid Al Khalifa. The couple was going strong for three years, though, they separated in 2011 after the release of Housefull 2. In picture: Jacqueline Fernandez captioned this picture of her grandfather, "Happy Father's Day grandpa. miss you always."
-
It is believed that Jacqueline Fernandez began dating her Housefull 2 director Sajid Khan, after her breakup with Bahraini prince Hassan bin Rashid Al Khalifa. But, their relationship ended in 2013.
In picture: Jacqueline Fernandez captioned this photo, "Happy Father's Day to you too Grandpa and great Grandpa! Sorry dad you weren't born yet but here's your shout out!! Happy Father's Day I love you #myfamily #srilanka #india #ireland"
-
Jacqueline Fernandez has been through an interesting roller coaster ride in life. And it's quite inspiring!
In pic: Jacqueline Fernandez enjoys a day out with her mom Kim
-
Here's a look at some more candid photos of Jacqueline Fernandez with her family!
Jacqueline Fernandez brought along her mom Kim at the Lux Golden Rose Awards
-
Jacqueline Fernandez's father Elroy is just as enthusiastic as his daughter!
-
Jacqueline Fernandez and mom Kim are twinning in maroon!
-
Jacqueline Fernandez and mother Kim have fun with Snapchat filters!
-
Jacqueline Fernandez and mom Kim will give you BFF goals!
-
Jacqueline Fernandez's father Elroy lovingly kisses her as she receives an award on stage, while her mother Kim cheers for them!
-
Jacqueline Fernandez's parents Elroy and Kim make a picture-perfect couple!
Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates her 34th birthday on August 11. We bring you wonderful family photos of the Bollywood actress which you may have not seen before
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe