Christmas celebrations have begun for Ananya Panday and these pictures are proof

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Ananya Panday has all the reasons to celebrate as she has delivered not one but two consecutive successes in her debut year itself. First, she tasted success with Student of The Year 2 and then went to star in Pati Patni Aur Woh, which has all the chances to touch the 100-crore mark. Amidst such great feat, who wouldn't celebrate?

And because the nation or should we say the world is all set to get busy in the Christmas celebrations, Panday has already begun celebrating at least 10 days in advance. Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote- sitting under the tree because I'm present. Christmas vibezzzz have begun.

Have a look at her pictures right here:

She was dressed in a beautiful red dress and flashed her winning smile. And as stated above, since she rests on two solid hits, she has all the reasons to be jubilant. She also flashes her cute and fancy hairpin, which has a Santa Claus on it. It seems she's all set to channel the child inside her this festival.

As far as her professional commitments are concerned, she will star with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli, which is all set to release on June 12, 2020. She's also in talks with Karan Johar and Shakun Batra to star in a dark and dramatic romance that also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates