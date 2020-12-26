Christmas restrictions leave community disappointed

Christian devotees take part in a Mass on the eve of Christmas at Mount Mary Church, Bandra, on Thursday. Pic/Shadab Khan

The pandemic had already dulled this year's celebrations, but the community believed there would be fewer restrictions for Christmas. However, the state government's last-minute decision limiting the number of parishioners to 50 at the Mass dashed their hopes. The curb was enforced in view of the fear surrounding a new strain of novel Coronavirus that was recently found in England.

Disappointed, the community had asked, "Is Coronavirus going to strike only on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?" The Association of Concerned Catholics (AOCC), which has its strongest base in Mumbai, even wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on December 24, requesting to ease the curbs and allow 200 people, but in vain.

Community hurt

Many churches ended up cancelling their celebrations, thereby "denying us to physically attend Mass and to receive Holy Communion," the letter stated.

The letter, written by AOCC member Judith Monteiro who is a resident of Dadar, highlighted the efforts the volunteers have been taking to enforce rules brought in place to avoid the further spread of novel Coronavirus, like physical distancing and sanitisation. It added that the group was "hurt" by the CM's decision.

Monteiro had even asked, "Whether 50 or 200, has Coronavirus specified which number it is permitting? Is the virus going to attack only Churches and not shopping malls, flower markets, etc, that are overflowing with people with no rules being followed?"

Should've increased capacity

AOCC secretary Melwyn Fernandes told mid-day on Friday, "We are upset with the government's decision. Since last month, 200 people were allowed for services in church, but suddenly, right before Christmas, the government reduced this number to just 50. The capacity should have been increased during Christmas, not decreased."

Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Bombay, said, "The government's decision to reduce the numbers came as a surprise to us. There was absolutely no consultation. Since the church is one of the stakeholders in such a situation, the government should have engaged with us before taking this decision." "But, like always, we followed the protocols laid down by the government. However, this decision is disappointing to the Christian community."

