Easy Christmas dessert recipes by Mumbai-based home chefs

As this strenuous year comes to an end, the Christmas spirit has taken over. The best part about most festivals is all the delcious sweets we get to indulge in. With numerous city bakeries offering a varied selection of desserts, Mumbaikars are truly spoilt for choice. For those who wish to try their hand at adding a personal touch and treat their families with something special, we bring to you easy recipes by Mumbai home chefs just in time for Christmas.

Vegan Keto Gingerbread Muffins

Home baker Tara Kapur is whipping delicious bakes and desserts for all dietary needs, be it vegan, gluten-free, or keto. “I bake from scratch using a variety of flours, fruit, nuts, seeds, and sweeteners”, said Tara from the Bombay Bizare Baker. She shares with us a healthy Christmas dessert for you to try.

Ingredients

3/4 cup (180ml) non-dairy milk of choice - I use coconut milk

1/4 cup (48g) granulated sweetener of choice (I use Erytrititol)

2 tbsp coconut oil

1/2 cup (56g) ground flax seeds

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup (56g) coconut flour

1 1/2 teaspoon fresh grated ginger (or dried)

1 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

1/4 tsp ground cloves

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 375F (190C) and line 6 wells of a standard-size muffin pan with paper liners.

2. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the non-dairy milk, oil, sweetener, flax seeds and vanilla and set aside for about 5 minutes, so that the flax seeds start to gel up.

3. In a separate small bowl, use a dry fork to whisk together the remaining ingredients.

4. Quickly stir the dry ingredients into the wet until no clumps remain and the mixture has thickened.

5. Carefully scoop the batter into the lined wells of the muffin pan, filling them completely and bake for 30-35 minutes, until a knife comes out clean and the tops are firm to the touch.

6. Remove from the oven and let cool in the pan for at least 15 minutes, so the muffins have time to set up.

7. Once cool, the muffins should easily pop out of the pan.

If not on keto use jaggery as sweetener. Frost with icing sugar water mix if not on keto

Milk Cream



Home chef Rhea Alfonso has been baking desserts for the past 15 years and experimenting with various methods. Encouraged by her friends and family, she started offering artisanal desserts during the pandemic. Rhea said, “I always strive to make my sweets as authentic and traditional as possible. This tried and tested recipe gives me consistent results every time.” Below, she shares with us one of her favourite Christmas desserts.

Ingredients

500 ml milk

200 grams ground nuts

1 cup sugar

2 tsp butter

Method

1. Boil the milk and simmer it till it reduces by half.

2. Add in the sugar and once the sugar melts, continue boiling the mix till it is thick. Sort continuously to avoid burning.

3. Once the mix is thick add in the ground nuts - you could use cashews or almonds.

4. The nuts don't need to be fully powdered, a few small pieces are ok too, they add texture.

5. Continue cooking on a low flame till the mixture comes away from the sides. Add in the butter and mix well.

6. Remove it into a plate and cool a bit before adding the mix into mould to prepare the shapes.

7. Store in an airtight container.

Mom’s Cheesecakes Xmas Special

Home chef Niti Saxena. started Mom's Cheesecakes owing to her love of cheesecakes. She specialises in baked cheesecakes and shares her Christmas special cheesecake with you.

Ingredients



For the base

2 packets digestive biscuits crushed



3 tbsp melted unsalted butter



Cake batter

500 gm cream cheese



1/4 cup castor sugar



1/4 cup heavy cream



Method

1. Mix the crushed biscuits with melted unsalted butter.

2. Press on the base of the tin and put it in the freezer till it is set.

3. Mix cream cheese, castor sugar, and heavy cream into a smooth batter.

4. Pour it into the prepared tin.

5. Bake it in a preheated oven at180 degrees for 45 minutes.

6. When cooled completely top it with sliced strawberries and kiwis.

7. Chill in the fridge for 5 hours.

