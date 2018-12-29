Christmas meal linked to high cholesterol level: Study

Dec 29, 2018, 21:05 IST | IANS

For the study, the researchers included 25,764 individuals

Christmas meal linked to high cholesterol level: Study
Representational Image

While we all love to binge on rich, palatable Christmas meals, its consumption in large quantities may boost cholesterol levels, researchers have warned.

The study showed that right after the Christmas break, butter and cream in Christmas foods boost cholesterol levels more than assumed and that levels are 20 per cent higher than in the summers (May to June).

"Our study shows strong indications that cholesterol levels are influenced by the fatty food we consume when celebrating Christmas. The fact that so many people have high cholesterol readings straight after the Christmas holiday is very surprising," said Anne Langsted, from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.

For the study, the researchers included 25,764 individuals.

Findings, published in the journal Atherosclerosis, showed that the risk of having elevated cholesterol is six times higher after the Christmas break.

People who already have high cholesterol should perhaps be even more alert during the Christmas holidays, the team suggested.

"For individuals, this could mean that if their cholesterol readings are high straight after Christmas, they should consider having another test taken later on in the year," said Signe Vedel-Krogh, a researcher from the varsity.

Excess cholesterol in the blood is linked to a greater risk of developing heart attacks and stroke which is a leading cause of death worldwide, the study noted.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

life and style

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Christmas 2018: Rum and Raisin Cake Recipe

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK