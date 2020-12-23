Christmas meals from around the world by Mumbai-based home chefs

Worldly flavour riot

Andheri-based Inderpreet 'Rummy' Nagpal of Rummy's Kitchen decided to introduce a well-travelled Christmas menu this year. "With relatives all over the world, I felt it ideal to create a range of international festive dishes that I learnt on my visits abroad," she says.

On her a la carte Christmas menu that's available from today till Sunday this week are dishes from the US, like a lemon herb roast chicken with cranberry meatballs (Rs 850) and braised pork ribs (Rs 850) with a side of the Italian staple of polenta. There's also German stollen fruit bread (Rs 200), bacon bread (Rs 550) and a unique Christmas tree pull-apart bread (Rs 550; above, in pic). For desserts, pick from Christmas cupcake with a rum and cream cheese frosting (Rs 150 for two) and a Christmas jar dessert (Rs 350) layered with spiced plum cake bits, cheesecake and piped chocolate ganache.

Call: 9769211608

Portuguese love affair

"A loving kitchen" is what former lawyer Anisha Andrade's three-month-old food business Cozinha Amorosa means in Portuguese. "I learnt the nuances of Portuguese cuisine from my mother-in-law, who, although Goan, has a Portuguese heritage," says the Santacruz-based home chef. This Christmas, she's introduced several Portuguese-style delicacies like a pork and bean stew called feijoada, an arroz con chorizo (sausage rice), a rare prawn cake called apa de camarao (above; in pic) and a creamy tuna moulded salad.

All these are priced between Rs 450 to Rs 500 a portion, which is enough to feed two. Desserts include the biscuit crumb serradura pudding and tender coconut souffle (both Rs 150).

Call: 9821399414 (order 48 hours in advance)

Simply Swiss

Egged on by friends who couldn't get enough of his all-vegetarian lockdown dinners, fashion designer turned home chef Chntan Shah decided to start a small, luxury catering outfit called CAS (Culinary, Artisanal, Sensory) in earnest a couple of months ago. Operating out of his Pedder Road home kitchen, Shah bases his weekly vegetarian meal menus on his past travels to 101 countries. "My current Winter Wonderland Christmas menu is an ode to my trips to Switzerland where the food is hearty and warming," says Shah.

Packed for two, the three-course meal (Rs 1,900) available from Thursday to Saturday consists of a creamy asparagus soup, a Swiss chard, walnut and feta salad and a French baguette topped with the typically Swiss melted raclette cheese (above; in pic). Shah also sends in his wine and craft cocktail pairing suggestions with the meal. For an additional Rs 600, you can get two servings of a traditional, boozy zuger kirschtorte cake with a nut meringue.

Call: 9969999699

Global joyride

Started a few years ago by ad professional Prashant Pradhan, Global Foodie is a Powai-based kitchen that will take the diner on a world tour. "Our festive menu is made of dishes from regions as diverse as Brazil and Scandinavia to Korea," he says. Pradhan's range includes dishes like Swedish meatballs served with mashed potatoes and blueberry jam (Rs 1,250, five-person portion).

The menu, that's available all this week, includes a Spanish seafood paella (Rs 1,600, 1.5kgs), Italian porchetta pork roll (Rs 1,850, 1.5kgs), Korean fried chicken wings (Rs 450, dozen) and Brazilian chicken croquettes called coxinas (Rs 1,400, two dozens; in pic). There's also French chocolate terrine (Rs 400, 300 g).

Call: 9967353332

