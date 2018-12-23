Christmas: Shake a leg at one of these parties in Mumbai this festive season

sunday-mid-day

Who's throwing the best Xmas party in town? Pick and book

Catholic gymkhanas

Jingle at the gymkhanas

If you’re in the mood for some community-flavoured revelry, reach out to your Christian friends, who are members at the Bandra, Willingdon, Khar or Catholic gymkhanas, and reserve yourself a seat. At Catholic Gymkhana, singer and guitarist Nelson Vaz and his two singer daughters, Revlon Campos and Sharon Van’Drine, promise an evening of merriment and dancing. From popular English, Portuguese, Spanish and Konkani numbers, to jive, retro, and country, there’s something

for everyone.

When: December 25, 9 PM onwards

Where: Catholic Gymkhana, 47-A, Charni Road

Entry: Rs 1,500 onwards

To book: Contact venue for details

Swing with EDM

Want to celebrate Christmas Eve with an awesome EDM party? Join DJ Bullzeye and Arjun Vagale, who will be putting together an amazing techno mix and other house genres, to get you grooving through the night.

When: December 24, 9 PM onwards

Where: Todi Mill Social, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel West

Entry: Rs 499 onwards

To book: insider.in

Sip on Mistle Toe

The Daily has lined up some classic Christmas cocktails to help you make merry. The cocktails include Mistle Toe, blended with gin, peppermint liqueur, orange, lime and ginger ale, and others such as Rose Merry, The Web, Rudolf and Skull Candy. Allow these decadent cocktails to serve as the perfect accessory to those tables laden with food this season.

When: 12 PM to 1.30 AM

Where: Ground Floor, behind Shoppers Stop, SV Road, Bandra West

Reservations: 9920446633

Find some love

Raasta has outdone every pub in the city by creating a cocktail menu for Christmas curated by Diageo head mixologist Afzal Kaba. The gin concoctions include tipples such as Redemption (with chilli syrup, ginger juice, lime juice and kaffir lime leaves); Soul Rebel (with orgeat syrup and balsamic vinegar); and Is This Love? (with peach, vodka, lychee juice and lime). The rum drinks include Don’t Rock My Boat (with pineapple juice, coconut syrup, pineapple syrup, lime juice and bitters) and Smoked Painkiller (with pineapple juice, orange juice, honey syrup, lime juice and apple chip smoke).

Where: Rohan Plaza, Road No. 5, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West

Reservations: 33126123

Do a thumka

Sign up for night full of Christmas-themed drinks and Santa feels with DJ Vinit aka Third Dimension, who will be churning out popular Bollywood mixes through the night. This DJ is well-known for his mashups.

When: December 24, 10 PM

Where: Drinkery 51, Bandra East

Entry: Rs 2,500 onwards

To book: insider.in

Join in the festive vibes

Sleigh your way to a spectacular Christmas evening at Hard Rock Café. With a curated Christmas music playlist along with food and classic beverage picks, all

one needs is some energy to match the revelry.

When: December 24, 9 PM

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, off Veera Desai, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 500 onwards

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Celebrate with a bonfire

Enjoy great live music in the middle of nature, with White Collar Hippie’s fifth season of Band Camp. You can simply lay back, while listening to multiple bands play your favourite tunes, or simply slow dance with your loved one. The music ranges from indie, blues, funk and pop.

When: December 24, 4 PM onwards

Where: Band Camp, Mira Road,

Entry: Rs 4,000

To book: eventshigh.com

Enjoy a starry Christmas

If you think you are too old for the club vibes, let nature host you, instead. Escape the hustle bustle of Mumbai for a fun-filled beach party of good food and music, at Revdanda beach. You can make your own tent and even pluck your own fruits, while soaking in the

festive season under a blanket of stars.

When: December 24, 10 PM

Where: Revdanda beach

Entry: Rs 1,700 onwards

To book: eventshigh.com

Go crazy with Gullygang

Are you the kind to feel Christmassy with a head-bang? DJ Proof and Joel D’Souza from Gullygang will get you out of the mundane and have you crooning in no time.

When: December 26, 9 PM onwards

Where: Raasta Bombay, Khar West

Free

To book: indivibe.com

