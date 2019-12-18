Search

Christmas tree made of items forbidden on flights amuses netizens

Updated: Dec 18, 2019, 12:48 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

The tree is made of scissors, lighters, knives, guns and other sharp objects that are prohibited on flight.

A screengrab of the photo posted by Lithuanian Airports on their LinkedIn page
Vilnius: Have you ever thought about what happens to the items confiscated by the security officials at the airport? This airport in Lithuania’s Vilnius put up a unique Christmas with items recovered from passengers that they are forbidden to carry on a flight.

Created as awareness as to what items are allowed on the flight, the security officials at Vilnius airport put up this out-of-the-box tree is made of scissors, lighters, knives, guns and other sharp objects.  

A page called Lithuanian Airports posted this image on their LinkedIn page, along with other social media pages, to which the post garnered 221 likes and 3 comments.

The comments describe how amazed the followers are by looking at the unique Christmas tree. One user called it a "brilliant idea" while another one called it a "piece of art."

