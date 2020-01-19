Christmas trees decorated with love for Valentine's Day takes over social media

The social media is filled with quirky trends changing almost every day, week, month or year. Even before we get used to the current trend, a new one pops up that amuses netizens alike. In a new trend, the social media is flooded with a new concept that brings Christmas and Valentine Day together.

A trend, that highlights how hard would be to take down the Christmas decoration gives as excuse to extend the festivities by another couple of months. Known as Valentine Tree, the tree is decorated like a Christmas tree with hearts and Valentine’s day-themed baubles and ornaments. Instagram is filled with pictures of people replacing Christmas decorations with heart-shaped bows, baubles and cushions and plush toys, under the hashtag #ValentineTree.

Take a look at some of the trees and get inspired.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Designer/Seasonal Decor (@misscayces) onJan 8, 2020 at 7:31pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Stone Burks Crouch (@_ruth_crouch) onFeb 8, 2019 at 10:39am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Rees (@rosegardengirl) onJan 7, 2020 at 2:45pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashton Jones (@ashtonjones4) onJan 18, 2020 at 12:14pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by April Gaffney Anderson (@april_a.a) onJan 17, 2020 at 1:15pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suzanne Williams (@1newlook) onJan 17, 2020 at 8:27am PST

View this post on Instagram #ValentineTree#Hearts#vintagemercuryglasstinyredornaments#ValentinesDayâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ A post shared by Di M. (@tortuga5ohana) onJan 17, 2020 at 7:52am PST

What do you think about this trend?

