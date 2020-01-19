Christmas trees decorated with love for Valentine's Day takes over social media
The hashtag #ValentineTree, is trending on social media, that shows Christmas trees decorated with Valentine's Day-themed items
The social media is filled with quirky trends changing almost every day, week, month or year. Even before we get used to the current trend, a new one pops up that amuses netizens alike. In a new trend, the social media is flooded with a new concept that brings Christmas and Valentine Day together.
A trend, that highlights how hard would be to take down the Christmas decoration gives as excuse to extend the festivities by another couple of months. Known as Valentine Tree, the tree is decorated like a Christmas tree with hearts and Valentine’s day-themed baubles and ornaments. Instagram is filled with pictures of people replacing Christmas decorations with heart-shaped bows, baubles and cushions and plush toys, under the hashtag #ValentineTree.
Take a look at some of the trees and get inspired.
I like to hang little Valentine hankies in the windows of the cabin. They look so pretty. âÂÂ¤ . . . . . . . . . . #cabin #logcabin #loghome #primitives #vintagedecor #rusticvalentine #farmhousestyle #valentinetree #valentinedecor #countryvalentine #hearts #lacecurtains #countrysamplerfarmhousestyle #countryhome #happydaysfarmvalentines #countryliving #bhghowiholiday #hankies #whimsical
#ValentineTree#Hearts#vintagemercuryglasstinyredornaments#ValentinesDayâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ
What do you think about this trend?
