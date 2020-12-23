Christmas 2020: The Best Plum Cake in Mumbai

Every year Mumbaikars get ready to celebrate Christmas in all its glory. The midnight mass, elaborate feasts and loads of cake are some of the most loved parts of the festival. Bakeries around the city offer a range of Christmas treats, but nothing comes close to the traditional plum cake. This festive season, we have curated a list of bakeries in the city to help you get your hands on the best plum cake in Mumbai.

Richer variations

An institution tracing its origins to 1908, the American Express Bakery serves multiple variations of the plum cake. The family-run bakery’s Rich Plum Cake (250 grams for 195) is a denser version than the traditional Plum Cake (250 grams for Rs 195). You must not miss out on the special Christmas Plum Pudding (Rs 382). They offer takeaways, deliveries, and are open for dine-in.



AT: Multiple Outlets (Bandra West and Byculla)

TIME: 9 AM -8:30 PM Monday to Saturday

CALL: 26422857 (Bandra West)

LOG ONTO: https://www.americanexpressbakery.com/



No frills

Known for its Parsi fare, Roshan Bakery is a humble eatery in Mazgaon. This place is ideal for those who seek no frills food that is absolutely lip smacking. Christmas is an especially busy period for them as their Plum Cake (Rs 126) is high in demand. Don’t worry, you won’t need to queue up, you can order this delightful cake from the comfort of your home as well.

AT: 88/90, Moti Shah Lane, Opposite Mazgaon Telephone Exchange, Mazgaon

TIME: 6 AM- 11 PM Monday to Sunday

CALL: 23722257



Simplistic taste

A popular new favourite, Elementaria Bakery Cafe is a charming space that serves mouth-watering cakes. It is no surprise that their plum cake (Rs 680) is a front runner when it comes to the best plum cakes in Mumbai. You can dine in or order in and devour this cake at home.



AT: Multiple Outlets (Lower Parel, Juhu, BKC)

TIME: 9 AM- 10 PM Monday to Sunday

CALL: 7738099212 (Lower Parel)



Breads, cakes, and more

The Baker’s Dozen offers a wide range of bread, savoury, and sweet treats at its many outlets across the country. They aim to serve preservative and chemical free bakery products. This Christmas, they are offering traditional (Rs 450) and eggless (Rs 250) variants of the plum cake. The intense flavour of both cakes comes from the fruits that have been soaked in alcohol and spices for months. The Traditional Christmas Bread (Rs 200) is also recommended here. As of now, they’re offering takeaways and deliveries only. It is advised that

AT: Multiple Outlets (Bandra, Thane, Powai, and more)

TIME: 8 AM- 9 PM Monday to Sunday

CALL: 9920101313 (Prabhadevi)

LOG ONTO: https://thebakersdozen.in/



Cake specialist

With multiple outlets across the city, Merwan’s Cake Shop is well known for its cakes. Each year, they offer a host of Christmas delicacies, and their plum cake is an indisputable hit among its patrons. They have two variations, the traditional Plum Cake (Rs 161) and an eggless Plum Cake (Rs 173).

AT: Multiple Outlets (Chembur, Parel, Colaba, and more)

TIME: 10 AM- 10 PM

CALL: 25219560 (Chembur)

LOG ONTO: http://merwans.co.in/

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news