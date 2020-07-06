Christopher McQuarrie on making R-rated Reacher movie with Tom Cruise
Hollywood star Tom Cruise's frequent collaborator, filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie says he has an idea for a new film that features the actor in a completely different avatar. The director, who has worked with Cruise on the "Mission: Impossible" and "Jack Reacher" franchise, said he had discussed about making an R-rated Reacher movie with the action icon following the success of "Deadpool" and "Joker".
"Tom and I were talking about, had the series continued, to take 'Reacher' to a place where, in the post-'Deadpool', post-'Joker' world, 'Reacher' could have been an R-rated movie and an R-rated franchise and really fed into the brutality of those books. We were fully ready to lean into that."
"It's a very un-Tom character, and we have plans for an even more un-Tom character that we've been talking about, which I'm hopeful about in the future," McQuarrie told Empire magazine.
The director is currently looking forward to restarting work on "Mission: Impossible 7" which was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
