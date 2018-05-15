Christopher Nolan: To me, each Batman film is a different genre

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan says Batman is just someone who does a lot of push-ups



Christopher Nolan

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who has helmed the "Dark Knight" trilogy, says each of the "Batman" films helmed by him explore a different genre. "Batman is a superhero, but based on ideas of guilt, fear, these strong impulses that the character has. Bruce Wayne doesn't have any super powers other than extraordinary wealth," Nolan told variety.com.

Nolan says Batman is just someone who does a lot of push-ups. "In that sense, he's very relatable and human. I think that's why I gravitated towards it. "To me, each film is a different genre. They tend to be defined by the villain... We hadn't planned on doing a sequel. So shifting genres and the nature of the antagonist felt the way to take the audience on a journey and tell them something different about Bruce Wayne," he added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever