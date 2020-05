Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy to be re-released in Hong Kong

Warner Bros. has announced that it will rerelease Christopher Nolan's iconic 'The Dark Knight' trilogy into Hong Kong theatres for a limited time. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the news comes as Hong Kong's cinemas cautiously reopen after an enforced lockdown related to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The screening of the trilogy will be done in selected Hong Kong cinemas, including Imax, ahead of the still slated release of Nolan's latest film 'Tenet' on July 17. 'Batman Begins' (2005) will be screened on June 4, 'The Dark Knight' (2008) on June 11 and 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012) on June 18.

The upcoming rerelease of 'The Dark Knight' trilogy in Hong Kong follows Warner Bros. rerelease of a 4K remastered version of 'The Matrix' in the territory earlier this month.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever