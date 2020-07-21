Christopher Nolan's Tenet delayed indefinitely by Warner Bros

Warner Bros. has yet again delayed the release of Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated espionage thriller, Tenet owning to the Coronavirus pandemic. The film, starring Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, was earlier slated to hit the theaters on August 12.

However, the makers of the movie on Monday (local time) announced they will share the new plans for the film soon. "Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theatre partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen," The Hollywood Reporter cited Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman, Toby Emmerich as saying.

"We will share a new 2020 release date immediately for Tenet, Nolan's wholly original and mind-blowing feature. We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that," Emmerich added.

This marks the third time Tenet has moved from its then given release dates. The initial launch of the movie was July 17, followed by July 31 and then August 12. As the cinema industry, like many other institutions, grapples with the ongoing pandemic, several movies are no longer expected to get a conventional release and are relocating the release dates considering the safety of people amid the rising cases of COVID-19.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news