CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2020 declared at orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2020: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, announced the CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2020 on Wednesday at 12:30 pm. Students can check the CHSE Class 12 science result 2020 on the official websites - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Steps to check CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2020

Students can check the result through the website - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in

and Click on the link available to check CHSE Odisha result

Log in by entering the details asked and click on the ‘submit’ button

Your result will appear on the screen, download and take a printout for further reference

The Education Department of Odisha in a tweet had confirmed that date and time of the CHSE Class 12 or higher secondary science results.

+2 Science Result will be declared on 12th. August at 12.30 PM in CHSE(O) and the result will be available on https://t.co/4jIvMztTIK — EducationOdisha (@SMEOdisha) August 11, 2020

This year, CHSE cancelled the pending Class 12 exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So the board released an alternative assessment plan to evaluate all the cancelled CHSE Odisha Class 12 exams.

The students who appeared in more than three exams, the average marks of the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the theory part of the paper that was cancelled. For students who only appeared for three exams this year, the average marks of the best two performing subjects will be awarded to the students in the cancelled exams.