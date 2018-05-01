Chunky Panday: Nephew Ahaan not being launched by Karan Johar

Ahaan Panday will soon make his Bollywood debut, but, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions will not mark his launch



Chunky Panday

While Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya is set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, the actor says nephew Ahaan will also join the bandwagon, but, Johar's Dharma Productions will not mark his launch.



Ananya Panday

Chunky was addressing reporters at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards voting weekend. Responding to questions on whether Ahaan would make his debut soon, he said, "My nephew Ahaan is just like my son. He is famous on Instagram and Twitter. A [film] announcement [involving him] will also be made soon. He is not debuting with Dharma. The other banner could be Yash Raj [Films]. I can't talk about it, but good news is on its way."



Ahaan Panday

Meanwhile, Ananya will feature alongside Tiger Shroff and newcomer Tara Sutaria in Johar's college drama. Talking about the advice he gives her, Panday says, "I don't want to confuse Ananya with any advice. What she is doing is good, and she is with a big banner. I think they will train and groom her well."



Karan Johar

