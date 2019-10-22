Chunky Panday takes up double trouble in Housefull 4

Chunky Panday has been a part of the Housefull franchise since its first outing in 2010. At 57, he is the oldest actor in the comic caper. He is known for his quirky character Aakhri Pasta, but the upcoming fourth instalment sees Panday play a double role.

The other character played by Chunky Panday is known as Aakhri Aastha. Co-stars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh would often pull his leg on the set about having pasta with Aastha on London's raasta (roads), but the actor would take the jibes sportingly.

The cast of Housefull had recently travelled to Delhi by a special train in the past week. The crew is traveling by the eight-coach special train booked by the makers that left Mumbai on Wednesday. The special train passed through several states and important districts like Surat, Vadodara, Kota stations and reach New Delhi the next day.

The multi-starrer film, starring Akshay, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde, promises to be a hilarious roller coaster ride much like today. Revolving around the theme of reincarnation, the film follows a non-linear narrative. It will hit the screens on October 25.

