Chunky Panday wed wife Bhavana at Sonam Kapoor's reception venue 20 years ago!

Chunky and Bhavna Pandey got married on January 17, 1998, at the same hotel where Sonam's reception was held. It was nostalgia time for the couple. Anil Kapoor had attended their nuptials and now they were at his daughter's wedding at the same venue. Chunky and Bhavana have a daughter Ananya Panday, who is set to make her Bollywood debut this year alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria with Student Of The Year 2, which is being produced by Karan Johar.

While Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya is set to make her Bollywood foray, the actor says nephew Ahaan will also join the bandwagon, but, Johar's Dharma Productions will not mark his launch. Chunky was addressing reporters at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards voting weekend. Responding to questions on whether Ahaan would make his debut soon, he said, "My nephew Ahaan is just like my son. He is famous on Instagram and Twitter. A [film] announcement [involving him] will also be made soon. He is not debuting with Dharma. The other banner could be Yash Raj [Films]. I can't talk about it, but good news is on its way."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception was a grand affair that saw the creme-de-la-creme of Bollywood under one roof. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar to Saif Ali Khan, the A-listers were all smiles for the shutterbugs and blessed the newlyweds with their presence for the couple's glamorous reception party.

Photos and videos, shared by celebrities on social media pages, were out instantly and looking at them one can only say Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception was high on fun. Though Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh's crazy dance videos going viral were on cards, it was Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor's performances that actually managed to steal the show.

