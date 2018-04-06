Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya en route to shoot for Student Of The Year 2?

Ananya Panday was spotted at Mumbai airport en route to Dehradun

Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday and Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra were spotted at the Mumbai airport en route to Dehradun. This has fuelled speculation that it was for the shoot of the film. Pic/Yogen Shah

Last year, Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky and his wife Bhavana Pandey, made her debut in high society at le Bal on November 25 at The Peninsula Hotel in Paris. Each year since 1992, 'le Bal', also referred to as le Bal des Débutantes, brings together 20 girls and 20 boys from a dozen nationalities. For an evening of couture, cavaliers and fundraising, the guests come from influential families across arts, politics, business and culture - make their grand entry into the uppermost echelons of society and high fashion. Ananya was dressed by Jean Paul Gaultier, while Princess Gauravi was wearing a sari-inspired couture gown by Tarun Tahiliani. Fine jewellery by Payal New York, an eponymous label by Indian-origin Payal Mehta, was adorned by each participant.

