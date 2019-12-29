Chunky Pandey to make Marathi feature film debut with Vikun Taak

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey is set to make his debut in Marathi films with Uttung Thakur's production Vikun Taak. Chunky, 57, was at the peak of his career in '90s with hits like Teezab, Vishwatma and Aankhen. He switched to comedy roles in 2000s and went on to star in Kya Kool Hai Hum and Housefull series.

"Doing a film in Marathi, and a socio-comedy genre at that, has always been on my wishlist. Marathi's humour cannot be compared. I just love the language. Being born in Mumbai, speaking Marathi has never been a problem because if Hindi is my mother tongue, Marathi is my father tongue," the actor said in a statement.

"Marathi filmdom has constantly kept experimenting and has reached a new high. Movie enthusiasts have showered their love on the Marathi cinema industry as well. I love experimenting but was waiting for a hands-on script. Vikun Taak ended my long wait," he added.

Vikun Taak, directed by Sameer Patil, focuses on real-life problems of the underprivileged class in rural areas and Chunky is playing a pivotal role in it. Thakur said the script of the film touched him.

"I always, through my films, want to depict cinema wherein a viewer is not just entertained but enlightened. I take personal interest in the film's content and subject and choose a film accordingly.

Vikun Taak has a new ring to it and tackles the genre differently. It truly touched me," he said.

