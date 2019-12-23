Chura Ke Dil Mera song to be reprised in Hungama 2; More details inside

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra will get jiggy again to the chartbuster, Chura Ke Dil Mera, from her 1994 film, Main Khiladi Tu Anadi. The song is being reprised in Priyadarshan's upcoming film, Hungama 2. Original composer Anu Malik is working on the rebooted version as well. The track featured Shetty with co-star Akshay Kumar.

Hungama 2, which will mark Shilpa Shetty's first collaboration with Priyadarshan, will also feature Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and South actor Pranitha Subhash. The movie is expected to go on floors in January.

A source reveals, "Even though it is being touted as a sequel to Hungama, this film is not a continuation of the 2003 hit and has a different storyline. Shilpa will play a glamorous, career-oriented woman who finds herself at the centre of a hilarious misunderstanding. Her knack for comedy has remained largely untapped in the films she did earlier. So when this role came her way, she jumped at the idea."

"Hungama 2 will go on floors on January 6," informed Priyadarshan to mid-day, in November, adding that it is surprising how it took so many years for Shetty and him to collaborate. "For this role, I wanted an actor who has ruled the film industry as the character is integral [to the narrative]. Shilpa plays a glamorous and the most hilarious character in the movie. She is paired opposite Paresh Rawal. We have titled the film Hungama 2 because it has funny situations arising from confusion and misunderstandings, and thus, has the spirit of Hungama."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates